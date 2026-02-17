Ellucian Achieves Record SaaS Adoption with 32 Institutional Go-Lives in 2025

Key Highlights:

Institutions modernized with solutions that included Ellucian Student, HCM, and Finance, powered by Banner and Colleague

Momentum reflects accelerating adoption of AI-powered, SaaS-native systems purpose-built for higher education

Go-lives delivered measurable improvements across student and administrative operations

RESTON, Va., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, announced that 32 institutions successfully went live in 2025 on its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Student Information System (SIS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions. The year-over-year increase in go-lives underscores growing momentum across higher education as institutions modernize core systems to deliver more reliable, connected, and user-focused academic and administrative experiences.

Modernizing with Ellucian Student, HCM, and Finance

The 2025 deployments spanned Ellucian Student, HCM, and Finance, powered by Banner and Colleague. These SaaS-native systems are purpose-built for higher education and provide the unified, AI-powered foundation institutions need to streamline operations, enhance user experiences and support the end-to-end student lifecycle.

"We're witnessing a seismic shift in higher education; institutions aren't just adopting technology, they're racing toward it," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "This momentum in SaaS go-lives signals that colleges and universities are ready for change. They want transformation that works — delivered fast and built to scale. Ellucian's SaaS-native platform is designed exclusively for higher education, pairing AI-powered capabilities and embedded analytics with proven Navigate to SaaS methodology to drive predictable outcomes and real results from day one and beyond."

Early Outcomes Reported by Institutions

Across the 2025 cohort, institutions reported early benefits following go-live, including:

Improved access to reliable, real-time data

Simplified workflows across student and administrative functions

Reduced system maintenance burden

More intuitive and connected experiences for students, faculty, and staff

St. John's University noted immediate improvements following its deployment of Ellucian Student:

"Ellucian Student powered by Banner is already creating positive change at St. John's," said Anne Pacione, Chief Information Officer, St. John's University. "It has provided the students with an improved experience and given our community access to more reliable, efficient, and intuitive tools that enhance daily operations and the overall experience. With this modern platform in place, we're positioned to continually innovate and better support the evolving needs of our academic community."

In addition to St. John's University, examples of other recent Ellucian SaaS SIS and ERP implementation go-lives include: North Central State College, University of Kalba, Metropolitan Community College (Kansas City), and Huston-Tillotson University, among others.

Transforming Higher Education Operations with AI-Enabled SaaS

Ellucian's SaaS solutions, designed specifically for higher education, connect people, processes, and data within an AI-driven environment. With automated updates, seamless workflows, and predictive insights, institutions can operate more efficiently while directing resources toward student support and long-term success.

Eighty percent of Ellucian customer institutions globally now leverage at least one Ellucian SaaS solution, underscoring the industry's confidence in modern, AI-enabled administrative systems powered by decades of higher-education expertise.

To learn more about Ellucian, visit https://www.ellucian.com/.

