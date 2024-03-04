Ellucian Acquires EduNav Academic Planning and Student Success Tools

Expanded portfolio includes SaaS solutions for degree planning, transfer and skills mapping

RESTON, Va., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , a leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of EduNav, a leader in higher education academic planning and student success tools.

The integration of EduNav into Ellucian's comprehensive SaaS portfolio will enhance and expand its capabilities for higher education institutions in areas such as registration, academic planning, transfer acceptance, and capacity planning. This addition will enhance Ellucian's existing capabilities, offering a more comprehensive range of modern technology solutions that enable institutions to deliver an exceptional student experience. The tools provided will help students discover faster and more efficient paths to their degrees and better understand how their classes can translate into valuable credentials. Additionally, these tools will assist institutions with capacity planning, enabling them to better anticipate and meet the evolving needs of their student population and provide the skills needed for the jobs of the future.

"Today's students are seeking skills for tomorrow's workforce and institutions need the ability to plan ahead," said Laura Ipsen, CEO, Ellucian. "EduNav is highly complementary to our current portfolio. We are excited to offer a deeper set of tools for our higher education customers as we deliver the most advanced solutions to power institutions to empower student success."

"EduNav is a highly innovative and effective degree planning and student success platform with incredible talent and expertise," said Andrew Brown, CEO, EduNav. "With Ellucian's vast community of institutions and focus on data to transform the student experience, EduNav will now have an even bigger impact on global higher education."

About Ellucian

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

About EduNav

EduNav is a leading edtech company committed to revolutionizing academic planning and student success. It's the first company to aggregate student academic history and degree requirement data from multiple SIS and degree audit systems. The innovative, data-driven platform empowers educational institutions and their students by streamlining course scheduling, optimizing graduation pathways and fostering collaboration between academic advisors and students. EduNav ensures a personalized and efficient educational journey for every user. For more information, visit http://www.edunav.com.

