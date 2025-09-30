Ellucian Has Signed an Agreement to Serve as the Stalking Horse Bidder to Acquire Anthology's SIS and ERP Business

Investment by trusted higher education partner to ensure stability for customers and accelerate industry transformation

RESTON, Va., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, has signed an agreement to serve as the stalking horse bidder to acquire Anthology's Student Information Systems (SIS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) business as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process. This opportunity underscores Ellucian's unwavering commitment to strengthening the future of higher education, leveraging decades of expertise to serve institutions worldwide.

"We are excited about the opportunity to welcome Anthology customers to the Ellucian community," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "With over fifty years of leadership in higher education, we are committed to supporting Anthology's platform, ensuring stability for customers and helping institutions achieve their strategic goals as we work together to unlock learning for all."

Ellucian's proven track record in supporting higher education institutions worldwide ensures Anthology customers will benefit from stability, continued innovation, and access to a broader community of resources and expertise.

Backed by continued investment, Ellucian is driving innovation and transformation across higher education, empowering institutions and students to succeed in an increasingly dynamic and competitive environment.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 20 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for students, faculty and staff.

Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

