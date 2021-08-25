Ellucian and Board Middle East Partner to Support Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Higher Education Digital Transformation

RESTON, Va. and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced a partnership with Board Middle East (BME), an education solutions distributor with clients spanning 11 countries in the Middle East. BME will resell and implement Ellucian Banner in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where it has a strong presence with more than 50 clients in the education space.

Ellucian Banner is a comprehensive ERP solution designed for higher education. Banner solutions improve processes and workflows across the full spectrum of higher ed functions including student success, financial aid, HR and finance, among others.

General Manager of BME, Imran Afaq said, "We are delighted to partner with Ellucian as we share many similarities in our approach and ambition. Every day we are inspiring people to find new ways to learn, connect, and drive change in the way education is delivered and experienced. The partnership with Ellucian strengthens our offering to our clients bringing the best of breed in EdTech."

"With Banner, Ellucian customers benefit from modernized technology operations resulting in improved processes and a better user experience for students, faculty and staff," said Darren Hunt, SVP and Managing Director, EMEA and APAC, Ellucian. "Our customers are our priority, and we recognize the importance of strong, on the ground support. As we expand our footprint and support digital transformation for more higher education institutions in the region, we are pleased to partner with BME based on their local expertise and relationships across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

At Board Middle East (BME), we are shaping the future of education with big ideas that challenge conventional thinking and advance new models of learning. Every day we inspire people to find new ways of learning, connect and drive change in the way education is delivered and experienced. Through technology and services, we bring people closer to the knowledge they seek and make their world better.

By partnering with clients and vendors across the Middle East and abroad, we've built the best technologies and solutions to help advance our industry in meaningful ways. But we're not just building new learning products; we're building a new way for learning.

Established in 2010 as a local company, BME has become in 2011, the Master Distributor of Blackboard for the Middle East. With offices in Riyadh, Dubai and other parts of Middle-East, BME work closely with partners throughout the region to make its online learning solutions available to schools, universities, corporations, government and military organizations.

