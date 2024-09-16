University of Kalba Selects Banner SaaS to Support Institutional Growth

Proven student information system to unite technology operations at growing hub for higher education in the UAE

RESTON, Va. and KALBA, UAE, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that the University of Kalba (UKB) has selected Ellucian Banner, part of the Ellucian SaaS Platform. This comprehensive new Student Information System will enhance the student and staff experience as the institution continues to grow. A new Ellucian customer and the first SaaS selection in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), UKB joins more than 2,000 Ellucian customers around the globe leveraging the Ellucian SaaS Platform to improve student outcomes.

Implementing the Ellucian SaaS Platform will benefit UKB significantly. It will support a smart and secure campus that connects people, processes, and applications. UKB will enhance operational efficiency and reduce complexity for students and staff by unifying data and streamlining administrative workflows. The platform's scalability ensures that UKB can easily expand its offerings and support new programs as the institution grows, aligning with its mission to provide high-quality education and support the needs of the UAE and the city of Kalba.

"We are proud to support the University of Kalba, an emerging center for educational excellence in the UAE as they implement Ellucian's modern SaaS Platform," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "UKB's commitment to fostering an exceptional personalized user experience sets a benchmark for SaaS transformation in the Middle East. As a model for institutions in the region, UKB is paving the way for the future of higher education technology."

"Implementing Ellucian Banner SaaS marks a significant milestone for the University of Kalba," said Prof. Saif AlQaydi, Chancellor, University of Kalba. "This modern Student Information System will streamline our operations, enhance the student experience, and support our commitment to providing cutting-edge education. We are excited to embrace this technology, which will undoubtedly contribute to our mission of academic excellence and innovation."

ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF KALBA

The University of Kalba (UKB), established on June 26, 2023, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qassimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and the President of the University of Kalba, embodies a vision of becoming a comprehensive institution across various domains of education.

UKB offers accredited graduate and undergraduate programs through its four Colleges: Arts, Sciences, IT and Communication; Law; Business Administration; and Sport Science. Each college provides specialized programs to meet today's dynamic industries and academic needs. The university features a diverse and distinguished faculty and state-of-the-art campus facilities, fostering holistic development and personal growth among students.

A notable initiative is the College of Sport Science, offering a program in collaboration with Monash University, Australia. This ensures a cutting-edge curriculum, positioning UKB as a leader in Sport Science in the UAE and the Arab World.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

