Ellucian Named Fast Company Best Workplace for Innovators for Second Consecutive Year

Education Technology Leader Honored for Employee and Customer Focus

RESTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, has been named a Fast Company 2024 Best Workplace for Innovators for the second year. Selected from thousands of employers, Ellucian stood out for its commitment to fostering an innovative culture where employees can thrive. Ellucian inspires its employees to create new technology solutions that transform higher education and help institutions meet the changing needs and expectations of learners.

"At Ellucian, our goal is to unlock learning for all by delivering transformative innovation," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Being recognized by Fast Company is a true honor. I'm incredibly proud of our team's relentless dedication to meeting the needs of institutions and learners alike and know that our inclusive and collaborative culture is the driving force behind our innovation."

Greg Giangrande, Chief People and Communications Officer at Ellucian, added: "We are proud to cultivate an environment where our employees can embrace their creativity and maximize their innovation potential to realize our company vision to unlock learning for all. It is one of the reasons why nearly 90% of our employees rate Ellucian as a 'Great Place to Work'."

Fast Company's annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list celebrates organizations across all industries demonstrating excellence in team dynamics, organizational design, customer focus, leadership development, and more.

