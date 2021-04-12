Ellucian and Syntellis Performance Solutions Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Financial Portfolio

RESTON, VA, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, announced today that they have expanded their partnership with Syntellis Performance Solutions, the leading provider of enterprise performance management (EPM) software, data and analytics solutions, to resell the complete Axiom Higher Education Suite.

The reseller agreement will make it easier for customers to manage accounts and will streamline purchase and implementation processes. It will also enable a series of innovative joint-product development efforts between Syntellis and Ellucian. The two companies will also continue to actively collaborate on more expansive integration between the Axiom solution and Ellucian Banner and Ellucian Colleague to help institutions tie their core systems to financial data for greater efficiency and data-driven decision-making. Clients will benefit from the combination of deepened integration and proven best practices to achieve faster analytical capabilities and improved institutional results.

"Building on our strong partnership, we're pleased to be able to provide our customers with an expanded set of financial planning solutions, pairing Syntellis' deep experience in analyzing results, modeling the future, and optimizing organizational decision-making with our higher education platforms," said Kuljit Dharni, Senior Vice President of Partnerships, Ellucian. "These additional solutions will support today's institutions in optimizing their budgeting and forecasting processes and enhancing their long-range planning -- critical areas for our customers as they face continued pressures amidst a rapidly evolving landscape."

"With increasingly complex financial challenges faced by higher education institutions, having trusted and timely financial data to support organizational decision-making is mission critical," said Kermit S. Randa, CEO at Syntellis Performance Solutions. "We're delighted to expand our partnership with Ellucian and remain confident that our joint work makes it easier for colleges and universities to have a 360-degree view that will help them optimize their short- and long-term financial performance."

Integrating Syntellis' Axiom Higher Education Suite with Ellucian's general ledger, human resources and student information systems gives finance teams a comprehensive view of critical expense, revenue and other financial data to inform operational budgeting and long-range planning. Reports and dashboards include a single view of financial data with the ability to drill-down to transactional details to determine root causes and course correct as necessary. Finance teams at institutions who have integrated Ellucian system data with the Axiom Higher Education Suite have reported reduced budget cycle time, reporting efficiencies and the ability to make faster financial decisions.

As an Ethos Connected partner and Premier Sponsor for Ellucian Live, higher education's premier technology conference, Syntellis' Axiom solutions are being showcased now through an on-demand session (EL487487 - Budgeting and Forecasting Beyond Excel: Modernizing Your Budget Process) and 3-D virtual booth. Visit: https://www.ellucian.com/ellucianlive.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

About Syntellis Performance Solutions

Syntellis Performance Solutions, previously Kaufman Hall Software, provides innovative enterprise performance management software, data and analytics solutions for higher education institutions. Its powerful budgeting, financial planning, and analytics solutions help colleges and universities elevate financial performance and transform vision into reality. With leading institutions using our flexible, powerful, intuitive Axiom software to manage nearly $60 billion in revenue and $100 billion in endowments combined with top satisfaction rankings from BPM partners for the past eight years, Syntellis' proven industry expertise helps college and universities acquire insights, accelerate decisions and advance their business plans. For more information, please visit www.syntellis.com.

