Ellucian Announces Emeril Lagasse as Ellucian Live 2023 Special Guest

RESTON, Va., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced Emeril Lagasse as a guest speaker for Ellucian Live 2023, the industry's premier global technology conference. In an inspiring fireside chat to kick off Ellucian Live's Customer Reception, Mr. Lagasse will discuss his storied career, his own educational journey as well as The Emeril Lagasse Foundation supporting educational programs. In addition, Mr. Lagasse will engage attendees with a fun, interactive session.

"Emeril Lagasse is a culinary icon, having made a lasting impact on the food industry and New Orleans community with his innovative cooking style and passion for bringing people together around the table," said Greg Giangrande, Chief People and Chief Communications Officer, Ellucian. "I am honored and excited to welcome Emeril as a guest speaker at Ellucian Live 2023 in his hometown of New Orleans. Our conference attendees will have the opportunity to celebrate his culinary genius and learn about his education journey to becoming one of the most celebrated chefs of our time, serving not only hungry customers, but also communities and students through his incredible foundation."

Ellucian Live will be held March 26-29, 2023 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans bringing together the largest global community of institutional executives, technologists, and administrators to discover game-changing solutions, industry insights, and powerful connections.

ABOUT EMERIL LAGASSE

Emeril Lagasse is the chef/proprietor of 8 restaurants, including three in New Orleans (Emeril's, Meril, and Emeril's Table at the MSY Airport); two in Las Vegas (Emeril's New Orleans Fish House and Delmonico Steakhouse); one in Miramar Beach, Florida (Emeril's Coastal); and his most recent and his first restaurants at sea, Emeril's Bistro 1396 on Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras and Emeril's Bistro 1397 on Carnival Cruise Line's Celebration.

As a national TV personality, he has hosted more than 2,000 shows on the Food Network and was a food correspondent for ABC's "Good Morning America." Most notably, Amazon launched an original series featuring Lagasse called Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse. The series received five daytime Emmy nominations and won Outstanding Culinary Program. The series was also a James Beard semifinalist in the category Outstanding Personality of Host. Lagasse has appeared as a guest judge in five seasons of Bravo's hit food series, "Top Chef," and two seasons of "Top Chef Jr". He was named a co-host on three seasons of the "Rachael Ray Show." Most recently, The Roku Channel released two original series, "Emeril Tailgates" and "Emeril Cooks." Lagasse is the bestselling author of 19 cookbooks, the latest titled Essential Emeril: Favorite Recipes and Hard-Won Wisdom from My Life in the Kitchen.

In 2002, Lagasse established the Emeril Lagasse Foundation to support children's educational programs that inspire and mentor young people through the culinary arts, nutrition, healthy eating, and important life skills. To date, the Foundation has distributed over $18 million in grants benefitting children's charities in New Orleans, Las Vegas and on the Gulf Coast. In 2013, Lagasse was named the Humanitarian of the Year by the James Beard Foundation for his dedicated efforts to further the culinary arts in America, as well as his philanthropic work supporting children's educational programs through his Foundation.

Lagasse's restaurant company, The Emeril Group, is located in New Orleans and houses culinary operations and a test kitchen for recipe development. For more information visit emerilsrestaurants.com

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

