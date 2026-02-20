Ellucian Announces Mainstage Program for Ellucian Live 2026

Executive keynotes, institution panels, and student voices to deliver insights on strategy, student success, and AI-powered innovation in higher education, alongside special celebrity guest

RESTON, Va., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced the mainstage program for Ellucian Live 2026, featuring executive keynotes, a celebrity guest, and institution- and student-led discussions designed to help campus leaders accelerate transformation, strengthen engagement, and advance student outcomes. Guided by this year's theme, "Advancing Infinite Possibilities," the program will highlight the ideas and innovation moving institutions forward.

"Ellucian Live 2026 brings together higher education leaders and innovators, and our special guest Peyton Manning, two-time Super Bowl champion and founder of the PeyBack Foundation, to celebrate the transformative power of higher education," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Institutions are changing lives every day. At Ellucian, our vision is to unlock learning for all. Ellucian Live is where leaders unite with purpose, and don't just imagine the future of higher education — we build it."

Additional Mainstage Highlights

Ellucian Live 2026 will feature a focused mainstage agenda bringing the higher education community together to explore the priorities shaping the future of learning:

Keynote from Ellucian President and CEO Laura Ipsen will set the tone for the week, highlighting the momentum across higher education and how institutions can move faster with the right strategy, data, and technology.

will set the tone for the week, highlighting the momentum across higher education and how institutions can move faster with the right strategy, data, and technology. Presidents Panel, moderated by Joe Sallustio, Chief of Industry Engagement, Ellucian, will bring institutional leaders together to discuss the challenges and opportunities they are navigating today, and the decisions they are making to position their campuses for long-term success.

will bring institutional leaders together to discuss the challenges and opportunities they are navigating today, and the decisions they are making to position their campuses for long-term success. University Systems Panel, moderated by Ellucian's Chief of Industry Transformation and former Chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, Dan Greenstein, will feature system leaders sharing perspectives on scaling innovation, driving consistency and access across institutions, and modernizing to support student success statewide and beyond.

will feature system leaders sharing perspectives on scaling innovation, driving consistency and access across institutions, and modernizing to support student success statewide and beyond. Ellucian Product Keynote featuring Mike Wulff, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Sania Khan, SVP, Product Management, and James Willey, SVP, Product Management will showcase Ellucian's product vision and roadmap, including new capabilities that help institutions use AI to improve efficiency, insights, and engagement across the end-to-end student lifecycle.

will showcase Ellucian's product vision and roadmap, including new capabilities that help institutions use AI to improve efficiency, insights, and engagement across the end-to-end student lifecycle. Student Panel, moderated by Briana Faulkes, Director, Inclusion and Diversity, Ellucian, will elevate student voices and experiences, exploring what institutions can do now to create more belonging, support, and momentum toward completion.

will elevate student voices and experiences, exploring what institutions can do now to create more belonging, support, and momentum toward completion. Customer Panel, moderated by Kelly Rogan, Chief Operating Officer, Ellucian, will spotlight institutions that are driving measurable outcomes through implementation success and their transitions to SaaS, sharing practical lessons that peers can apply to their own modernization journeys.

About Ellucian Live 2026

Ellucian Live will be held April 19–22, 2026, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, bringing together the largest global community of institutional leaders, technologists, and administrators in higher education to discover game-changing solutions, industry insights, and powerful connections.

