Ellucian CEO Laura Ipsen Named 2026 CNBC Changemaker

CNBC Changemakers: Women Transforming Business annual list recognizes women leaders driving measurable impact across business and philanthropy.

Ipsen was selected for purpose-driven leadership advancing technology innovation transforming higher education worldwide.

Under Ipsen's leadership, Ellucian has accelerated higher education's transition to SaaS technology platforms and delivered cutting-edge AI-powered capabilities that improve the student experience and help institutions achieve stronger results.

RESTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that its President and CEO Laura K. Ipsen has been named to the 2026 CNBC Changemakers: Women Transforming Business list. The annual recognition spotlights leaders who are taking novel approaches to longstanding business challenges and identifying new opportunities for impact and growth, making a measurable difference for their organizations, industries and communities. Ipsen was selected for her track record of leading purpose-driven innovation and guiding Ellucian's continued transformation to deliver higher education technology that expands opportunity and advances learner success worldwide.

"I'm deeply honored to be named to this year's CNBC Changemakers list alongside leaders who are reimagining what's possible and turning bold ideas into meaningful impact," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "This recognition is all about our entire Ellucian team and our community in higher education who show up every day and put students first. Together, we are building the future of learning and unlocking learning for all."

Highlights of Ipsen's leadership at Ellucian

Since joining Ellucian in 2017, Ipsen has helped advance Ellucian's mission to power higher education so institutions can empower student success — driving progress for colleges and universities around the world, including:

Accelerating SaaS innovation that simplifies operations, reduces complexity, and helps institutions focus more time and resources on students.

Advancing AI-powered platform capabilities that enable more personalized experiences and data-informed decisions across campus.

Launching the Ellucian Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization behind the PATH Scholarship program, which has awarded $3.7 million in grants to 200+ institutions and supported 3,700+ students to date.

About Laura Ipsen

Laura Ipsen is President and CEO of Ellucian and a technology industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience in transformative roles across Silicon Valley at companies including Oracle, Microsoft, and Cisco. She serves as Chair of the Board of Directors for the Business-Higher Education Forum (BHEF) and sits on the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG. In 2025, she was elected to the Board of Directors of the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC).

To see the full list of 2026 CNBC Changemakers, visit: https://www.cnbc.com/2026/02/25/changemakers-women-ceos-founders-success-leadership.html

To learn more about Ellucian, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/

WHAT IS ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

