Ellucian Announces Malcolm Gladwell as Ellucian Live 2023 Keynote Speaker

New York Times bestselling author, journalist, intellectual, and host of Revisionist History podcast to engage and inspire thousands of higher education leaders

RESTON, Va., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced Malcolm Gladwell as the opening guest speaker for Ellucian Live 2023, the industry's premier global technology conference. Mr. Gladwell will engage in a fireside chat with Laura Ipsen, President and CEO of Ellucian, to discuss factors that contribute to and influence the success of leaders and industries. His expertise on social trends and changes will inspire a thoughtful dialogue related to the ongoing, dramatic transformation underway across higher education.

"We are thrilled to welcome Malcolm Gladwell to address our Ellucian community of leaders dedicated to improving the future of higher ed," said Ipsen. "As one of the most influential writers and thought leaders of our time, his insights on the way people, events and ideas come together in world changing ways have led to six New York Times best sellers and made him a sought-after speaker across the globe. I am excited for the unique and thoughtful perspective he'll bring to engage and inspire us all at this critical point in time."

Ellucian Live will be held March 26-29, 2023 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans bringing together the largest global community of institutional executives, technologists, and administrators to discover game-changing solutions, industry insights, and powerful connections.

Click here for more information on Ellucian Live 2023 and registration details.

ABOUT MALCOLM GLADWELL

Malcolm Gladwell is the author of six New York Times bestsellers — The Tipping Point, Blink, Outliers, What the Dog Saw, David and Goliath, and Talking to Strangers. He has been named one of the 100 most influential people by TIME magazine and one of the Foreign Policy's Top Global Thinkers.

Gladwell's newest book is actually an audiobook titled Miracle and Wonder: Conversations with Paul Simon. Published by Pushkin Industries, Malcolm and co-author, Bruce Headlam, recorded over 30 hours of conversation with Simon. The result is an intimate audio biography of one of America's most popular songwriters. Brimming with music and conversation, Miracle and Wonder is a window into Simon's legendary career, what it means to be alive as an artist, and how to create work that endures.

His book, The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War, was inspired by the four-part series about General Curtis LeMay on his podcast "Revisionist History". In it, Gladwell weaves together the stories of a Dutch genius and his homemade computer, a band of brothers in central Alabama, a British psychopath, and pyromaniacal chemists at Harvard to examine one of the greatest moral challenges in modern American history.

He has explored how ideas spread in The Tipping Point, decision making in Blink, and the roots of success in Outliers. With his latest book, David and Goliath, he examines our understanding of advantages of disadvantages, arguing that we have underestimated the value of adversity and over-estimated the value of privilege.

Malcolm is the host of a 10-part podcast, Revisionist History. In the weekly podcast, Malcolm re-examines an overlooked or misunderstood aspect of past events.

He has been a staff writer for The New Yorker since 1996. He has won a national magazine award and been honored by the American Psychological Society and the American Sociological Society. He was previously a reporter for The Washington Post.

Malcolm is an extraordinary speaker: always on target, aware of the context and the concerns of the audience, informative and practical, poised, eloquent and warm and funny. He has an unsurpassed ability to be both entertaining and challenging.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,900 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

Media Contacts

Lindsay Stanley

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian