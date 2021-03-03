Ellucian Announces Mindy Kaling as Ellucian Live 2021 Keynote Speaker

RESTON, Va., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, today announced Mindy Kaling as a keynote speaker for Ellucian Live 2021, the industry's top global technology conference. This year's virtual event will be held April 12-14, 2021 delivering session tracks, on-demand content, panel discussions, breakout meetings, special guest keynotes, networking opportunities and more.

"We are excited to welcome Mindy Kaling to the Ellucian Live virtual stage to share her insights on how we can all be empowered to drive change no matter where we are in our journey," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Mindy's storytelling and personal encounters often challenge societal barriers – while inspiring all of us to search for our own voices. Her style of questioning 'Why Not Me?' serves as a reminder to always reimagine and innovate for a better future."

About Mindy Kaling

Emmy-nominated writer, producer, New York Times best-selling author, director and actor Mindy Kaling has been named one of the brightest voices of her generation. At 24, Kaling joined the eight person writing staff at NBC's "The Office." During her eight seasons at the show, she wrote twenty-six episodes (more than any other writer) and was nominated for an Emmy—the first for a woman of color in any writing category.

Next Kaling created the "The Mindy Project" for Universal Television, a show that she starred in and executive produced from 2012 to 2017. Kaling wrote 25 episodes of the 117 episodes created for the six season series.

In 2012, Kaling was named to the Time 100 Most Influential People in the World List. She was honored with the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Award and most recently was a 2019 ELLE Women In Hollywood honoree.

Kaling's latest release is the critically acclaimed series, "Never Have I Ever" for Netflix. Season 1 reached 40 million homes in its first four weeks of release and has been picked up for a second season by Netflix. Recently, it was announced that Kaling will write, produce and star in an untitled comedy for Universal opposite Priyanka Chopra, co-written with Dan Goor. The duo are also currently penning "Legally Blonde 3" which will star Reese Witherspoon. Kaling is also currently working on her HBO Max series, "The Sex Lives Of College Girls."

In between all her ventures, Kaling has released two New York Times bestselling comedic memoirs⁠: "Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns)" and "Why Not Me?", and in Oct 2020 she released a new collection of essays in partnership with Amazon called "Nothing Like I Imagined."

For more information on Ellucian Live 2021 and registration details, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/ellucianlive.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

