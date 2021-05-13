Ellucian Announces Steve Harris as Chief Revenue Officer

RESTON, Va., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, a leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced Steve Harris as Chief Revenue Officer. Harris will join Ellucian on May 21 to lead all aspects of Ellucian's revenue generation and report directly to president and CEO Laura Ipsen.

"With more than two decades of leadership at Dell in public sector and education in the U.S. and global markets, Steve brings a strong background in digital transformation from edge to the core and cloud ideally suited for Ellucian's rapid growth and the goals of our customers," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Steve's personal passion for higher education, expertise in cultivating deep customer and partner relationships, and a reputation for creating high-performing, diverse sales cultures made him the ideal leader for Ellucian."

"I am thrilled to join Ellucian at this pivotal moment for higher education," said Steve Harris. "Having served the education sector for most of my career, I am acutely aware of the challenges facing many institutions, as well as the opportunities that result from implementing a modern technology strategy. I look forward to working with the entire Ellucian team to lead higher education's digital transformation in support of improved user experiences and student outcomes."

In addition to total revenue performance, Harris will be responsible for creating and driving Ellucian's strategic go-to-market plans; expanding efforts to capture new business and global partnership opportunities; and accelerating the opportunity for customers to move to cloud and Ellucian's Open SaaS Platform.

Harris joins Ellucian from Dell Technologies, where he was most recently the President of Dell Federal Systems and Senior Vice President and General Manager of Public Sector Strategy. In this role, Harris had overall responsibility for revenue, strategy, operations, compliance, and contracts. Prior to this, Harris served as Vice President for Dell's State and Local Government and Education (SLED) and healthcare businesses. He also served as an executive leader in Dell's Public Business Group as an area vice president for the higher education and healthcare sales organizations.

Harris holds a bachelor's degree in management science from the State University of New York at Geneseo.

