Ellucian Apply to Transform Higher Education Admissions

New technology solution streamlines admissions processes, enhances applicant experience and combats fraud

SAN ANTONIO and RESTON, Va., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced the release of Ellucian Apply, a cutting-edge admissions application redefining the application and enrollment experience. Built on the Ellucian SaaS Platform, Ellucian Apply seamlessly integrates with an institution's Student Information System (SIS) to modernize admissions processes.

Ellucian Apply saves precious staff time by streamlining admissions data collection and validation to ensure the accuracy of enrollment information. Apply's user-friendly process reduces application configuration and processing time and streamlines the applicant experience. Additionally, the solution's advanced fraud detection system addresses security challenges faced by higher education institutions globally by proactively identifying potentially fraudulent applications.

"As higher education institutions navigate issues such as the enrollment cliff and the growing problem of application fraud, streamlining the applicant and enrollment experience is critical to success," said Mike Wulff, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ellucian. "Designed with input from students, staff, and the higher education community, Apply serves as a vital tool for institutions striving to boost enrollment while simplifying the experience for applicants and staff."

Ellucian Apply offers a seamless experience for prospective students and features secure, password-free multi-factor authentication that expedites the application process while maintaining strong security standards. Apply's language detection and configuration capabilities also support institutions as they work to build broader applicant pools. Furthermore, the solution provides customizable templates for administrators and staff to facilitate personalized applications tailored to specific student needs.

"In the midst of navigating our previous application process, we were excited to collaborate with the Ellucian team on Ellucian Apply. Its effective checks and balances ensure a seamless experience for students. Ellucian Apply's efficiency not only saves time, but also enhances the experience for both applicants and our admissions team. It's a transformative solution, bringing clarity and simplicity to our application." - Steven Tiller , Director of Information Technology, Holmes Community College .

"The ease of editing the application is a game-changer! Unlike our previous system, making changes is a breeze, allowing for swift adjustments. Additionally, students no longer find themselves stuck with error messages, needing to reach out for help. Thanks to Ellucian Apply, we can spot and address issues immediately, streamlining the process from application to registration. It's exciting to anticipate how this will accelerate the registration process for students!" - Bethany Miller , Director of Admissions and Records, Holmes Community College .

