Ellucian Appoints Daniel Greenstein as Chief of Industry Transformation

Nationally recognized higher education leader joins Ellucian's executive team, further strengthening the company's partnership across higher education

RESTON, Va., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology company powering institutions around the world, today announced the appointment of Daniel Greenstein, Ph.D., as Chief of Industry Transformation.

Reporting directly to President and CEO Laura Ipsen as part of the Office of the CEO, Greenstein will lead Ellucian's higher education system strategy and drive collaboration with state systems, policymakers, and institutional networks to accelerate transformation across the global education landscape.

Greenstein brings extensive experience from both public higher education and philanthropy. Most recently, he served as Chancellor of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), where he led a bold system redesign that improved access, affordability, and student outcomes across 10 universities. Earlier in his career, he led the Postsecondary Success program at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and served as Vice Provost at the University of California Office of the President, advancing system-wide initiatives in research, online learning, and data analytics.

"At a pivotal moment for higher education, Dan joins Ellucian with unmatched experience leading large-scale transformation," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO of Ellucian. "His leadership and deep understanding of how systems evolve will strengthen our partnerships with states, systems, and policymakers, and help institutions modernize faster on the path to SaaS. Dan's expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to power higher education so institutions can empower student success."

At Ellucian, Greenstein will work closely with the company's product, strategy, and go-to-market teams to guide modernization efforts and ensure technology enables institutional sustainability, innovation, and student success.

"I'm tremendously excited to join Ellucian — an organization that shares my lifelong passion for higher education and my commitment to ensuring it remains a sustainable, affordable, and powerful engine of workforce development, social mobility, and knowledge creation," said Daniel Greenstein. "Ellucian's tools and services provide the essential infrastructure and innovation support that colleges and universities need now more than ever to serve students, communities, employers, and the nation."

