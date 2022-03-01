Ellucian Appoints Transformational Technology Leader Gerri Martin-Flickinger to Board of Directors

RESTON, Va., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Gerri Martin-Flickinger has joined the company's Board of Directors. Ms. Martin-Flickinger has led technology transformations across several global brands, including most recently as Chief Technology Officer of Starbucks from 2015 to 2021.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Gerri to the Ellucian Board of Directors at a truly pivotal time for our company. Her years of experience in leading large, well-established organizations through technology transformations will be an incredible asset to Ellucian and our higher education customers," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "As we continue to accelerate our growth plans, Gerri's reputation and proven abilities as a passionate leader focused on the customer experience and driving digital innovation at scale in the cloud will be invaluable."

"Having an accessible higher education system is vital for the next generation – and we are all stewards to ensure education accessibility at scale," said Gerri Martin-Flickinger. "I am delighted to serve on Ellucian's board as they lead the evolution of education technology to support learning institutions around the world in driving student success. The opportunity for digital transformation in higher-ed is ripe and it will be exciting to be part of the journey!"

As EVP and Chief Technology Officer, Ms. Martin-Flickinger led Starbucks Technology through a transformation into a best-in-class retail technology organization. Her team of technologists developed and enabled industry-leading innovations including mobile order and pay, voice ordering, and social gifting. Under her leadership, the team also modernized key business-critical platforms, unlocking iterative innovations at scale such as workforce management, supply chain planning, and store operation improvements.

Prior to joining Starbucks, Ms. Martin-Flickinger was Senior Vice President and CIO at Adobe, where she led portions of their technology transformation to a cloud-based, subscription-services business. Before Adobe, she served as CIO of Verisign, MacAfee, and Network Associates and held numerous senior leadership roles at Chevron, where she began her career.

The Millennium Alliance named Ms. Martin-Flickinger the 2021 Digital Enterprise Innovator of the Year for her work on Starbucks digital technology and she also she received the 2021 Leadership CIO of the Year ORBIE Seattle. In 2015, Ms. Martin-Flickinger was recognized as CIO of the Year by the Silicon Valley Business Journal Bay Area for her role in Adobe's successful shift to a cloud-services company.

Ms. Martin-Flickinger currently sits on the Charles Schwab Board of Directors and serves as a member of Arizona State University's Fulton School of Engineering Advisory Board, Sierra Ventures CIO Advisory Board, and the Wall Street Journal CIO Network.

Ms. Martin-Flickinger holds a BS in computer science from Washington State University with honors.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

Media Contact

Lindsay Stanley

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian