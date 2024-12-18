Ellucian Awarded a 2024 AWS Partner Award

Ellucian recognized as Education Technology Partner of the Year, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help their customers drive innovation

RESTON, Va. and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2024 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Ellucian was named a winner in the Education Technology Partner of the Year category, celebrating top technology partners within the education competency that have crafted innovative solutions for K-12 or higher education.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2024, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers. Ellucian is a leading higher education technology solutions provider, providing more than 2,000 institutions worldwide with the industry's premier suite of SaaS solutions.

"AWS is an incredible partner, and their recognition of our innovative, AI-enhanced solutions illustrates how Ellucian provides differentiated value to higher education," said Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Ellucian. "The higher education landscape is constantly evolving, and working in partnership with AWS, we continue to innovate, in order to empower institutions to support the success for millions of students around the globe."

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 20 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contact

Jess Weston

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian