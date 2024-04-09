Ellucian Celebrates 2023 Partner Award Winners

Leader in higher education technology honors partner organizations for outstanding collaboration and dedication to customers

SAN ANTONIO and RESTON, Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced the winners of the Ellucian Partner Awards for 2023. The annual awards recognize Ellucian partners for their collaboration and shared focus on delivering excellent customer service to higher education institutions.

"This year's award winners have demonstrated their commitment to innovation, customer service, and collaboration in our joint quest to deliver exceptional outcomes to the institutions we serve," said Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Ellucian. "We thank these partners for their dedication to advancing student success and outcomes, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration to drive transformation across the industry through the Ellucian Partner Network and the Ellucian SaaS Platform."

Ellucian's Partner of the Year Awards program recognizes industry partners for outstanding achievements across categories including Innovation, Sales Excellence, Integration, Customer Service, and Cloud Services. Selected through a rigorous process involving input from employees and executives, the honors underscore the strength of the Ellucian Partner Network (EPN) and celebrate the important role that partners play in delivering value to customers. The recipients of this year's awards encompass a diverse spectrum of partners, ranging from established global technology firms to emerging startups.

The Ellucian 2023 Partner of the Year Award Winners are:

EPN Partner of the Year – TouchNet

TouchNet has consistently collaborated to address customer challenges and improve their integration, showcasing an unwavering commitment to enhancing customer experiences. TouchNet is a global payments company providing integrated, comprehensive, and secure commerce and credential solutions for colleges and universities.

Cloud Partner of the Year – Amazon Web Services (AWS)

As a Global Strategic Alliance partner in the Ellucian Partner Network, AWS works closely with Ellucian across Sales, Marketing, Technology, and Solutions Consultancy functions to help drive transformation across higher education with Ellucian Cloud and SaaS solutions.

Innovation Excellence – Explorance

Explorance's innovative technology has helped enhance student experience and institutional effectiveness for Ellucian customers by harnessing the power of prescriptive analytics to transform critical student data into actionable feedback intelligence.

Sales Excellence (Build) – Emburse, Inc.

Emburse continues to work in collaborative and innovative ways on shared sales objectives that consistently put Ellucian customers first.

Sales Excellence (Sell) – Beducacion

Beducacion has demonstrated exceptional commitment to developing and executing on shared sales objectives in South America that solve the unique needs of Ellucian customers.

Integration Excellence – ESM Solutions

ESM Solutions has proven itself as a key partner providing inventive and extensible Ellucian solution integrations that power procurement processes for higher education institutions.

Customer First – National Student Clearinghouse

As a trusted source for authenticated education data insights, National Student Clearinghouse has showcased superior partnership in fulfilling customer transcript requests integrated within Ellucian solutions.

Implementation Partner of the Year – Ferrilli

Ferrilli consistently demonstrates a high level of professionalism and proficiency when collaborating to implement Ellucian solutions, and their impact is reflected in the higher education market.

Rising Star (Build) – Hivebrite

As a new partner, Hivebrite's alumni engagement platform has become an integral part of Ellucian's customer technology environments.

Rising Star (Sell) – Carahsoft Technology Corp.

As a trusted government IT solutions provider, Carahsoft has risen to become a key partner in generating new opportunities and increasing demand for Ellucian's comprehensive suite of technology solutions among Public Institutions.

Rising Star (Service) – Tata Consultancy Services

A critical global systems integrator, the nascent yet impactful partnership with Tata Consultancy Services has enhanced Ellucian's professional services expertise and provided global scale to meet higher education's current and future needs.

Ellucian works with more than 2,900 higher education institutions around the world supporting 22 million students on their education journey. The Ellucian Partner Network focuses on shared success through joint marketing, sales collaboration and technology enablement. With more than 150 members, Ellucian maintains one of the largest networks of strategic partners providing solutions specific to the needs of higher education.

Learn more about the Ellucian Partner Network here: https://www.ellucian.com/partners

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

