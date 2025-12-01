Ellucian Launches Connect Program to Deepen Engagement Across Higher Education

New initiative activates influential voices to strengthen advocacy, build strategic relationships and foster long-term collaboration across the sector

RESTON, Va., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced the launch of the Ellucian Connect Program. The new initiative is designed to deepen strategic engagement with influential voices across the higher education ecosystem — including industry experts, policy advisors, affiliate organizations, and thought leaders — strengthening advocacy and alignment across the sector, ensuring Ellucian remains closely aligned with the evolving needs of institutions and the students they serve.

"By bringing together a diverse network of industry leaders and advisors, our Connect Program extends Ellucian's reach and amplifies our voice in critical conversations shaping the future of higher education," said Joe Sallustio, SVP and Chief of Industry Engagement, Ellucian. "This initiative strengthens our relationships with influential stakeholders, builds advocacy for our mission, and creates new opportunities to partner in driving better outcomes for students and institutions alike."

Through curated insights, exclusive briefings and opportunities for dialogue, the Ellucian Connect Program delivers timely, relevant information to influential stakeholders across higher education. By ensuring these leaders are equipped with accurate, current, and strategic updates, Ellucian strengthens its representation in broader conversations and reinforces its commitment to advancing institutions and student success worldwide.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,800 customers across 50 countries, serving 20 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

