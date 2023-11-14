Ellucian Drives Higher Ed's SaaS Transformation at 2023 HESS Consortium National Conference

News provided by

Ellucian

14 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Leading HESS consortium technology provider delivering enhanced SaaS value to private institutions through new Ellucian HESS Success Program 

RESTON, Va., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, is proud to showcase opportunities for SaaS transformation through the new Ellucian HESS Success Program at the 2023 HESS Consortium National Conference. The Higher Education Systems and Services Consortium (HESS) is a group of private, nonprofit colleges and universities committed to working together in a community of practice for CIOs, CFOs, and technology professionals. They are focused on collectively lowering technology costs and increasing collaboration among members in the areas of administrative systems and services.

As the single largest provider of technology solutions to the HESS community, 225 (or 61%) of HESS member institutions operate on Ellucian Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Systems and Student Information Systems (SIS). Ellucian celebrated 12 additional HESS-member institutions selecting an Ellucian ERP-SaaS solution as well as 44 successful HESS customer implementations featuring solutions that span across the Ellucian SaaS Platform this year. The new Ellucian HESS Success Program, launched in April 2023, allows HESS members to take advantage of HESS-specific opportunities that support institutional transformation through the Ellucian SaaS Platform.

"We are proud of our partnership with HESS and the HESS Success Program, which exemplifies our mission and demonstrates how Ellucian's solutions unlock transformation, modernize operations, and build institutional resiliency," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "This strategic partnership allows us to continually find new ways to work together and ensures that we meet the evolving needs of students and institutions alike."

"Robert Morris University was an early adopter of Banner Student SaaS and Ellucian has consistently delivered as a strategic partner helping to transform, modernize, and innovate for our students," said Phill Miller, Chief Information Officer at Robert Morris University, a HESS Consortium member.

Ellucian is a 2023 HESS Consortium National Conference Elite Business Partner Sponsor with leadership, participation and customer engagement featured in the following sessions:

Wednesday, November 15th:

  • The HESS Success Program – A Journey to SaaS
    Presenters: Anne Pacione, CIO, St. John's University, Matthew Alonzo, CIO, University of New England and facilitated by Troy Thomason, CIO, Rollins College
    Time: 2:00 – 3:00 PM EST

Thursday, November 16th:

Friday, November 17th:

For more information and to join the Ellucian HESS Success Program, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/HESS 

ABOUT ELLUCIAN
Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contact
Jess Weston
[email protected]  

SOURCE Ellucian

Also from this source

Ellucian Wins Ragan CSR and Diversity Award

Ellucian Wins Ragan CSR and Diversity Award

Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced it has been named a winner in the Ragan CSR and Diversity...
Monash University, Australia's Largest University, Selects Ellucian Banner SaaS to Elevate Technology Operations

Monash University, Australia's Largest University, Selects Ellucian Banner SaaS to Elevate Technology Operations

Ellucian, the leading tertiary education technology solutions provider, today announced that Monash University, among the world's top universities...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.