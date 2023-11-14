Ellucian Drives Higher Ed's SaaS Transformation at 2023 HESS Consortium National Conference

Leading HESS consortium technology provider delivering enhanced SaaS value to private institutions through new Ellucian HESS Success Program

RESTON, Va., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, is proud to showcase opportunities for SaaS transformation through the new Ellucian HESS Success Program at the 2023 HESS Consortium National Conference. The Higher Education Systems and Services Consortium (HESS) is a group of private, nonprofit colleges and universities committed to working together in a community of practice for CIOs, CFOs, and technology professionals. They are focused on collectively lowering technology costs and increasing collaboration among members in the areas of administrative systems and services.

As the single largest provider of technology solutions to the HESS community, 225 (or 61%) of HESS member institutions operate on Ellucian Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Systems and Student Information Systems (SIS). Ellucian celebrated 12 additional HESS-member institutions selecting an Ellucian ERP-SaaS solution as well as 44 successful HESS customer implementations featuring solutions that span across the Ellucian SaaS Platform this year. The new Ellucian HESS Success Program, launched in April 2023, allows HESS members to take advantage of HESS-specific opportunities that support institutional transformation through the Ellucian SaaS Platform.

"We are proud of our partnership with HESS and the HESS Success Program, which exemplifies our mission and demonstrates how Ellucian's solutions unlock transformation, modernize operations, and build institutional resiliency," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "This strategic partnership allows us to continually find new ways to work together and ensures that we meet the evolving needs of students and institutions alike."

"Robert Morris University was an early adopter of Banner Student SaaS and Ellucian has consistently delivered as a strategic partner helping to transform, modernize, and innovate for our students," said Phill Miller, Chief Information Officer at Robert Morris University, a HESS Consortium member.

Ellucian is a 2023 HESS Consortium National Conference Elite Business Partner Sponsor with leadership, participation and customer engagement featured in the following sessions:

Wednesday, November 15th:

How to Move Your Old Portal to the Ellucian SaaS Platform

Presenters: Eric Satterly , CIO, Bellarmine University, Ezra Krumhansl , COO, Spalding University

Time: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM EST

Institution Wide Success Through Purposeful Innovation

Presenter: Sania Khan, Vice President, Experience Design, Ellucian

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM EST

The HESS Success Program – A Journey to SaaS

Presenters: Anne Pacione , CIO, St. John's University , Matthew Alonzo , CIO, University of New England and facilitated by Troy Thomason , CIO, Rollins College

Time: 2:00 – 3:00 PM EST

Thursday, November 16th:

The Ellucian SaaS Platform and Ellucian Insights

Presenter: Stephen Pelc , Senior Director, Product Management, Ellucian

Time: 8:00 – 10:00 AM EST

Demonstrations of Ellucian Solutions, including Banner SaaS and Colleague SaaS

Time: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST

Friday, November 17th:

For more information and to join the Ellucian HESS Success Program, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/HESS

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contact

Jess Weston

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian