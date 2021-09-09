Ellucian Experience Wins Gold Stevie® Award In 2021 International Business Awards®

RESTON, Va., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the 18th Annual International Business Awards®. The company was recognized for Ellucian Experience, a SaaS-based, fully extensible user experience platform that simplifies everyday tasks for all higher education constituents through a single application framework and personalized dashboard.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.

Ellucian Experience won in the Education & Education Technology Solutions category in the Cloud-Based Solution sub-category. Experience integrates both Ellucian and non-Ellucian higher ed solutions through a single user interface, reducing system login time by up to 75% (via single sign-on). The platform delivers instant access to content and real-time data with individual configurable "cards," allowing students to check classes, grades and schedules, connect with advisors, stay up to date on financial aid, and much more. Launched in North America earlier this year and worldwide in July, more than 180 institutions have already selected Ellucian Experience.

"We're honored to be recognized with a Gold Stevie® Award for Ellucian Experience, our cloud-based, user-experience platform that has transformed the way institutions deliver timely information," said Mariam Tariq, SVP, Product Management, Ellucian. "Experience embraces our core value of innovation, helping drive campus success by creating personalized dashboards for every user across the higher ed ecosystem. The more we can do to personalize and improve the experience for students overall, the more they can focus on learning and what matters most."

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August.

"What we've seen in this year's IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "All of this year's Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 8 December virtual awards ceremony."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

CONTACT:

Lindsay Stanley

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian