Ellucian Foundation Announces 2021 PATH Scholarship Program

RESTON, Va., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ellucian Foundation, established in 2020 by the leading higher education technology solutions provider Ellucian, today announced that the 2021 Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarship Program will accept applications June 14th. – July 14th. Now in its second year, the PATH Scholarship provides grants to higher education institutions to support students facing economic hardship and educational disruptions.

"Ellucian serves more than 26 million students globally and is proud to be part of the higher education community. We created the PATH Scholarship to support student success as many struggle with the financial and educational disruptions caused by COVID-19," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "For too many students, financial support is needed to bridge unexpected challenges that can lead to dropping out of school. The critical assistance the PATH Scholarship provides helps these students continue their education journey."

The Ellucian Foundation will award block grants to higher education institutions that range between $10,000 and $25,000 (USD), with a maximum award of $1,500 (USD) per student.

In 2021, four-year public higher education institutions in the U.S. and not-for-profit higher education institutions in Australia, Canada, Columbia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Ireland, Lebanon, New Zealand, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom are invited to apply. Higher education institutions outside the U.S. must be approved by the country's ministry of higher education (or other national government ministry) to provide associate's or bachelor's degrees to be eligible for a scholarship award.

"This year, we will support students in the U.S. and also expand to reach students in 11 countries abroad," Ipsen continued. "We will focus on students whose education is at risk due to financial hardship, particularly now as the COVID-19 pandemic has created new and enduring challenges."

An independent judging committee will select the institutions chosen to receive a PATH Scholarship award. Recipient institutions in the U.S. will be notified in early August and those outside the U.S. throughout September and October.

In 2020, Ellucian partnered with the Business-Higher Education Forum and pledged an initial $1 million to create the PATH Scholarship. Last fall, the first $500,000 (USD) was distributed to 25 Title IV-eligible community and technical colleges in the U.S., with 680 students receiving scholarships.

For more details and application access, visit: https://stayonpath.org/.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

Media Contact

Lindsay Stanley

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian

Related Links

http://www.ellucian.com

