Ellucian Foundation Announces 2022 PATH Scholarship Program

Scholarship Program Partners with Higher Education Institutions to Support Students Facing Economic Hardships and Educational Disruptions Globally, with Focus in the U.S. on HBCUs and Minority Serving Institutions

RESTON, Va., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ellucian Foundation, established in 2020 by Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that the 2022 Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarship Program is open for applications. The PATH Scholarship provides grants to higher education institutions globally to support students facing economic hardship and educational disruptions. For 2022, the PATH Scholarship Program will focus on providing grants to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and all Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) in the U.S, and eligible higher education institutions in Australia, Canada, Columbia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Ireland, Lebanon, New Zealand, and United Kingdom.

"HBCUs and Minority Serving Institutions in the U.S. play an important role in providing historically underserved students with the opportunity to achieve their educational goals," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Feedback from PATH Scholarship recipients underscores additional support is essential as students strive to stay in school and continue their education amidst financial challenges. We are pleased to continue this program to help more students stay on track."

"Now more than ever students need access to quality programs and opportunities like those made possible by gifts such as Ellucian Foundation's PATH Scholarship." -- Erica Marks , Executive Director, SUNY New Paltz Foundation

"Receiving this scholarship allows me to be one step closer to reaching my dream." – 2021 PATH Scholarship Recipient, University of Houston

"Receiving this scholarship relieves a tremendous amount of stress and pressure from our family…" -- 2021 PATH Scholarship Recipient, Tiffin University

In 2020, Ellucian partnered with the Business-Higher Education Forum and pledged an initial $1 million to create the PATH Scholarship. Since its creation, the program has distributed over $1 Million in scholarships to 1,100+ students. Once again, The Ellucian Foundation will award block grants to higher education institutions that range between $10,000 and $25,000 (USD), with a maximum award of $1,500 (USD) per student. Students can use these funds to help cover items such as housing, tuition and food.

For 2022, all HBCUs and MSIs, as defined by U.S. federal statute, as well as not-for-profit higher education institutions in Australia, Canada, Columbia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Ireland, Lebanon, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom are invited to apply. Higher education institutions outside the U.S. must be approved by the country's ministry of higher education (or other national government ministry) to provide associate's or bachelor's degrees to be eligible for a scholarship award.

An independent judging committee will select the institutions chosen to receive a PATH Scholarship award. Recipient institutions in the U.S. will be notified in mid-July and those outside the U.S. in early August.

In 2020, Ellucian partnered with the Business-Higher Education Forum and pledged an initial $1 million to create the PATH Scholarship. Since its creation, the program has distributed over $1 Million in scholarships to 1,100+ students.

For more details and application access, visit: https://stayonpath.org/.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

Media Contact

Lindsay Stanley

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian