Ellucian Journey Named 2025 Campus Technology Product of the Year

Ellucian Journey is named 2025 Campus Technology Product of the Year in the Career Prep category, recognized for advancing career-aligned education experiences.

Journey uses AI and real-time labor market intelligence to map learner competencies to in-demand skills, delivering personalized course and career recommendations.

The platform is supporting 100+ institutions in continuing education programs, with 20 currently in active implementation, helping connect learning to workforce outcomes.

RESTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Ellucian Journey, its AI-powered lifelong learning platform, has been named 2025 Campus Technology Product of the Year in the Career Prep category. This annual awards program recognizes the most innovative products and services making a significant impact on the evolution of education technology.

Recognition and momentum across higher education

Building on the momentum of Journey's rapid adoption across higher education — with the solution supporting over 100 institutions in their continuing education programs, and 20 currently in active implementation — this recognition underscores the platform's transformative role in connecting education to workforce outcomes. Debuted at Ellucian Live 2025, Journey is redefining how institutions bridge the gap between learning and employment by mapping the skills they teach to the skills employers need most.

"We're honored to be recognized by Campus Technology as an industry AI leader. This award reflects the incredible collaboration between our teams and the institutions we serve," said Mike Wulff, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ellucian. "Journey was designed to help learners see the real value of their education — connecting classroom achievement to career opportunity — and we're proud to see its impact resonating across higher education."

How Ellucian Journey supports career-aligned learning

Using large language models (LLMs) and real-time labor market intelligence, Journey maps learner competencies to in-demand skills and industry-recognized standards. The solution delivers personalized course and career recommendations, skill progression tracking and intuitive visualizations that help students and advisors understand how academic pathways align with evolving workforce needs. Institutions benefit from richer insights into curriculum relevance and employability outcomes, strengthening both student success and institutional impact.

About the Campus Technology Product Awards

"2025's Product Award winners exemplify innovation and excellence in education technology," said Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of Campus Technology and THE Journal. "We're proud to honor the solutions that are transforming teaching, learning and administration and making a lasting impact across the education community."

To learn more about Journey, visit https://www.ellucian.com/solutions/ellucian-journey.

WHAT IS ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

