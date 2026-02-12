Ellucian Recognized by AI Awards for Artificial Intelligence Ethics and Innovation in Higher Education

Key highlights:

RESTON, Va., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, was named a finalist in the 2025 AI Awards across four categories: Best Consideration of Ethics and Governance in AI, AI for Good, Most Advanced AI Environment, and Best Use of AI for Learning. The selection highlights Ellucian's leadership in developing responsible, trusted artificial intelligence that strengthens institutional efficiency and improves student outcomes.

AI recognition for responsible innovation and measurable outcomes

Ellucian was recognized for its AI-powered platform — trained on the richest higher education dataset — and its integrated SaaS solutions that combine transparency, ethical governance, and measurable impact. Across its ecosystem, Ellucian AI powers capabilities such as predictive analytics to identify at-risk students, automation to streamline administrative workflows, intelligent matching to improve access to scholarships and financial aid, and insights that connect learning to workforce and career opportunities. Together, these tools help institutions enhance efficiency and drive better outcomes for students and staff alike.

"We're honored to be recognized among global innovators in AI," said Mike Wulff, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ellucian. "For Ellucian, AI is the baseline, but expertise is the differentiator. Our approach is grounded in responsibility, transparency, and trust, ensuring that every innovation strengthens the people and institutions we serve. By combining decades of higher education experience with unparalleled data insights, we're delivering AI that empowers — not replaces — faculty and staff, enhances efficiency, and accelerates student success."

Industry perspective and program overview

James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards, added: "Particularly in the case of applications of AI, we are firm believers in the results backing the hype. Ellucian, and their fellow finalists, have demonstrated exactly that in their submission."

Operated by established cloud computing awards body The Cloud Awards, The A.I. Awards recognizes the global leaders and innovators in artificial intelligence and machine learning development.

To learn more about Ellucian's AI capabilities, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/artificial-intelligence

