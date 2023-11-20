Ellucian Foundation Awards $400,000 in PATH Scholarships to Two-Year Public Colleges in U.S.

PATH Scholarship program supports economically-disadvantaged students

RESTON, Va., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ellucian Foundation, established in 2020 by Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced 25 two-year colleges as U.S. recipients of the 2023 Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarship. The PATH Scholarship provides grants to higher education institutions globally to support students facing economic hardships and educational disruptions.

"Two-year public colleges are at the heart of the U.S. higher education system, serving as educational and career launch pads for students by providing critical skills and access to a wide range of learners," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "It's imperative that we support these students by mitigating the obstacles that make it difficult to stay in school and develop the skills that are integral to our workforce and society. Through the PATH Scholarship program, we are dedicated to investing in their potential and contributing to their success."

The PATH Scholarship awards block grants between $10,000 and $25,000 (USD) to higher education institutions to help students cover items such as housing, tuition and food. Individual students receive a maximum award of $1,500 (USD) with limited exceptions. In the U.S., all public two-year institutions that are eligible to participate in the Federal Title IV Student aid programs were invited to apply, and two-year public Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) were also strongly encouraged to apply.

Eric M. Friedman, Ph.D., President of Bergen Community College, one of the 2023 recipient institutions, said: "The partnership we maintain with Ellucian positively impacts Bergen Community College in many ways, including through our overall information technology operation, the Center for Online Learning and on-campus support for students, faculty and staff. Our selection as the PATH Scholarship awardee underscores the depth of our relationship and the shared goal of helping students succeed."

Outside the U.S., not-for-profit higher education institutions in Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Ireland, Lebanon, Mexico, and the United Kingdom were invited to apply. Awardees outside the U.S. will be announced in the coming months.

"The Ellucian Foundation believes that every student deserves the opportunity to pursue their educational dreams, regardless of their circumstances," said Jennifer Welding, Executive Director of the Ellucian Foundation. "Through the PATH Scholarship program, we aim to empower students to continue their path towards success, despite any financial hardships they may encounter."

An independent judging committee selected the following U.S. institutions to receive 2023 PATH Scholarship funds:

Adirondack Community College

Alamo Community College District: Northeast Lakeview College

Casper College

Central Carolina Technical College

City Colleges of Chicago

Clovis Community College

College of DuPage

Community College of Vermont

Cuyahoga Community College

Helena College-University of Montana

Hudson County Community College

Johnson County Community College

Lincoln Land Community College

Middlesex Community College

Paradise Valley Community College

Reading Area Community College

Reedley College

Reid State Technical College

Robeson Community College

Roxbury Community College

South Louisiana Community College

Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College

Victoria College

Western Dakota Technical College

ABOUT THE ELLUCIAN FOUNDATION PATH SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

The Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarship is provided by the Ellucian Foundation, established in 2020 by Ellucian, the leading technology solutions provider for higher education. To date, the PATH Scholarship program has provided more than $2 million in grants. By the end of 2023, more than 2,000 students will have received PATH Scholarships. For more information or to get involved, visit: www.stayonpath.org

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

