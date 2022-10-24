Ellucian Foundation Awards $500,000 in PATH Scholarships to U.S. Minority Serving Institutions

PATH Scholarship program directly supports financially-challenged students

RESTON, Va., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ellucian Foundation, established in 2020 by Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced U.S. recipients of the 2022 Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarship. The PATH Scholarship provides grants to higher education institutions to support students facing economic hardship.

"Education has the power to transform lives. This year we are focused on support for students facing financial hardships at Historically Black Colleges and Universities and all Minority Serving Institutions in the U.S. as more focus is needed to ensure higher retention and graduation rates, and address the critical issues of growing food insecurity," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "HBCUs and all MSIs represent an incredible cross-section of colleges and universities committed to providing access to higher education. We are pleased to support these institutions in their efforts to ensure all students can achieve their dreams without interruption."

"The PATH Scholarship enables our Foundation to provide funding for tuition, disaster relief, and emergency aid to our students. This support helps them stay on track to graduate," said Anita Garcia, Foundation Research, Data and Technology Officer, College of the Mainland Foundation.

The PATH Scholarship awards block grants between $10,000 and $25,000 (USD) to higher education institutions to help students cover items such as housing, tuition and food. Individual students receive a maximum award of $1,500 (USD) with limited exceptions. In the U.S., all HBCUs and MSIs, as defined by the U.S. federal statute, were invited to apply. Outside the U.S., not-for-profit higher education institutions in Australia, Canada, Columbia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Ireland, Lebanon, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom were invited to apply. Awardees outside the U.S. will be announced in the coming months

"The Ellucian Foundation supports student success and increased access to higher education globally," said Jennifer Welding, Executive Director of the Ellucian Foundation. "No student should ever be denied an education due to lack of funding. The PATH Scholarship helps students navigate through financial challenges to reach their educational goals."

An independent judging committee selected the following U.S. institutions to receive 2022 PATH Scholarship funds:

AdventHealth University

Atlantic University College

Bluefield State University

Bunker Hill Community College

Central Carolina Technical College

College of the Mainland

Contra Costa College

El Paso Community College

Felician University

Hawaii Pacific University

Herzing University, LTD

Hudson County Community College

Laredo College

Nevada State College

Northeastern Illinois University

Northern Arizona University

Northern New Mexico College

College Olive-Harvey College (City Colleges of Chicago )

(City Colleges of ) Our Lady of the Lake University

Pacific University

Passaic County Community College

Peirce College

Schreiner University

South Carolina State University

St. Edwards University

Texas Wesleyan University

The University of West Alabama

Ultimate Medical Academy

Union County College

Universidad del Sagrado Corazon

University of La Verne

University of the Incarnate Word

Virginia Commonwealth University

West Los Angeles College

Whittier College

Winston Salem State University

World Mission University

