Ellucian Foundation's 2024 Path Scholarship Program to Award $500,000 to Students in Need

Annual global scholarship program to support higher education students facing financial hardships

RESTON, Va., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ellucian Foundation, established in 2020 by the leading higher education technology solutions provider Ellucian, today announced that the 2024 Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarship Program is now accepting applications from eligible institutions. PATH provides block grants of $10,000, $15,000 and $25,000 to higher education institutions to support students in financial distress and help them stay in school.

"A lack of financial resources is one of the biggest obstacles students around the world face in reaching their educational goals," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "At Ellucian, we're proud to support students through our PATH Scholarship Program, helping them stay in school and achieve success."

In 2024, the Foundation is accepting PATH applications from:

U.S. 4-year public institutions that are eligible to participate in the Federal Title IV Student aid programs. Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) are strongly encouraged to apply.

In Australia , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Ecuador , Ireland , Lebanon , Mexico , and the United Kingdom , not-for-profit higher education institutions that are approved by the country's ministry of higher education (or other national government ministry) to provide associate's or bachelor's degrees.

Since the program's inception in 2020, PATH has provided over 145 grants totaling more than $2.3 million to higher education institutions. Those grants have supported more than 2,650 students.

"This scholarship is much more than just financial aid; it represents an invaluable opportunity that allows me to continue my pursuit of a career in law and politics, despite the financial challenges I've encountered as a low-income, underserved student. It enables me to balance my responsibilities as an honors student."

- 2023 PATH Scholarship Recipient, Bergen Community College





- 2023 PATH Scholarship Recipient, "This gift has a direct and immediate impact on the Middlesex teaching and learning environment as it benefits students who need it most. It is truly an investment in our students' ability to learn and grow."

- Administrator at Middlesex College





teaching and learning environment as it benefits students who need it most. It is truly an investment in our students' ability to learn and grow." - Administrator at "I am sincerely grateful for the opportunities this scholarship will afford me. With this financial support, I can focus more on my studies, involve myself in extracurricular activities, and contribute positively to the college community. It is through scholarships like this that students like myself are empowered to pursue their dreams and make a meaningful impact in society."

- 2023 PATH Scholarship Recipient, Casper College .





- 2023 PATH Scholarship Recipient, . "Financial concerns are the single biggest barrier to post-secondary education. The PATH Scholarships are helping us to level the playing field through offering additional financial support to students most in need. These funds help cover tuition, living costs, and books."

- Administrator from Mount Allison University , New Brunswick, Canada

"PATH provides institutions with a resource to support students who need help to stay on track," said Jen Welding, Executive Director of the Ellucian Foundation. "PATH partners with institutions to increase access to higher education globally, and remove financial barriers for students working to finish their education and take the next step in their lives."

Applications for PATH will be accepted from U.S. institutions April 8 – May 24, 2024, and from institutions in Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Ireland, Lebanon, Mexico, and the United Kingdom April 8 – June 21, 2024.

An independent judging committee will select the institutions chosen to receive a PATH Scholarship award. Selected institutions in the U.S. will be notified in late-July and those outside the U.S. in late-September.

For more details and application access, visit: https://stayonpath.org/.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

