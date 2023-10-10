Ellucian Insights Wins 2023 SaaS Award

Innovative higher education reporting and analytics solution named best data innovation in a SaaS product

RESTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Ellucian Insights, a powerful SaaS-based reporting and analytics solution for higher education, has been named the Best Data Innovation in a SaaS Product in the 2023 SaaS Awards. The SaaS Awards is an international program recognizing industry leaders and innovators in Software as a Service (SaaS) across the globe, and Ellucian Insights was selected out of 16 shortlisted nominees in its category.

Launched in March 2023, Ellucian Insights revolutionizes the way higher education institutions manage and utilize their data, providing a single source of truth that seamlessly integrates information across departments and systems for a holistic view of students, staff, and all factors that affect institutional performance. It offers secure, democratized access to data across an institution with out-of-the-box reports and dashboards featuring intuitive data discovery, analysis, and visualization capabilities.

"We are honored to be recognized with the SaaS award for Best Data Innovation," said Michael Wulff, Chief Technology Officer, Ellucian. "This award is a testament to our passion for innovation and our dedication to delivering substantial value to our customers. Ellucian Insights is a game-changer for higher education, making information easily accessible to everyone at an institution and enabling informed decision making that drives success."

"Ellucian is a deserving winner in a highly competitive category," said James Williams, Head of Operations, The SaaS Awards. "Each year, we're impressed by the innovative solutions and achievements of our entrants. Submissions continue to improve, reflecting positive progress. With every awards program of this business software 'Oscars,' we see even more captivating innovations that adapt to the evolving challenges of today."

Entries from hundreds of organizations spanning North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia were received. The complete list of winners can be found here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2023-saas-awards-finalists/

For more information on Ellucian Insights, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/solutions/ellucian-insights

ABOUT THE SAAS AWARDS

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

