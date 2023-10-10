Ellucian Insights Wins 2023 SaaS Award

News provided by

Ellucian

10 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Innovative higher education reporting and analytics solution named best data innovation in a SaaS product

RESTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Ellucian Insights, a powerful SaaS-based reporting and analytics solution for higher education, has been named the Best Data Innovation in a SaaS Product in the 2023 SaaS Awards. The SaaS Awards is an international program recognizing industry leaders and innovators in Software as a Service (SaaS) across the globe, and Ellucian Insights was selected out of 16 shortlisted nominees in its category.

Launched in March 2023, Ellucian Insights revolutionizes the way higher education institutions manage and utilize their data, providing a single source of truth that seamlessly integrates information across departments and systems for a holistic view of students, staff, and all factors that affect institutional performance. It offers secure, democratized access to data across an institution with out-of-the-box reports and dashboards featuring intuitive data discovery, analysis, and visualization capabilities.

"We are honored to be recognized with the SaaS award for Best Data Innovation," said Michael Wulff, Chief Technology Officer, Ellucian. "This award is a testament to our passion for innovation and our dedication to delivering substantial value to our customers. Ellucian Insights is a game-changer for higher education, making information easily accessible to everyone at an institution and enabling informed decision making that drives success."

"Ellucian is a deserving winner in a highly competitive category," said James Williams, Head of Operations, The SaaS Awards. "Each year, we're impressed by the innovative solutions and achievements of our entrants. Submissions continue to improve, reflecting positive progress. With every awards program of this business software 'Oscars,' we see even more captivating innovations that adapt to the evolving challenges of today."

Entries from hundreds of organizations spanning North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia were received. The complete list of winners can be found here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2023-saas-awards-finalists/ 

For more information on Ellucian Insights, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/solutions/ellucian-insights 

ABOUT THE SAAS AWARDS     
The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.       

ABOUT ELLUCIAN
Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contact
Jess Weston
[email protected] 

SOURCE Ellucian

Also from this source

EDUCAUSE 2023: Ellucian Spotlights Cutting-Edge Solutions Powering Higher Ed

EDUCAUSE 2023: Ellucian Spotlights Cutting-Edge Solutions Powering Higher Ed

Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, announced details of its presence at EDUCAUSE 2023, a premier higher education...
Ellucian Announces Agreement to Acquire Tribal Group plc

Ellucian Announces Agreement to Acquire Tribal Group plc

Ellucian, a leading tertiary education technology solutions provider, today announced an agreement to acquire Tribal Group plc ("Tribal"), a UK-based ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.