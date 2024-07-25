Ellucian Insights Wins 2024 EdTech Award

Powerful SaaS reporting and analytics solution for higher ed recognized by EdTech Digest

RESTON, Va., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Ellucian Insights, a transformative SaaS-based reporting and analytics solution for institutions, has won the 'Cool Tool' Award in the Higher Education Solution category of the 2024 EdTech Awards. Celebrating its 14th year, the EdTech Awards are hosted by EdTech Digest and are the world's largest recognition program for education technology.

Ellucian Insights unlocks the power of data for higher education institutions, integrating information from across departments and systems to create a single, holistic view of students, staff, and other factors that impact institutional performance. With a user-friendly interface, it offers secure, democratized access to data across an institution with out-of-the-box reports and dashboards featuring intuitive data discovery, analysis, and visualization capabilities.

"We are thrilled to see Ellucian Insights receive the 'Cool Tool' Award from EdTech Digest," said Mike Wulff, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ellucian. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to innovation and underscores the transformative role that Ellucian Insights has in enabling informed decision-making that drives student success and institutional excellence."

"Warm and hearty congratulations to all The EdTech Awards 2024 finalists and winners—very, very well done! The barriers education technology leaders have overcome in the last few years to make it to where they are today — well, that's a cause for celebration!" said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program.

"Like our world, the whole of education—from K-12, higher education, workforce learning sectors—is currently in flux," added Rivero. "To the fierce, persistent, and indefatigable innovators, leaders, and trendsetters of edtech—we salute you!"

See the full list of winners and finalists here: https://www.edtechdigest.com/2024-finalists-winners/

ABOUT EDTECH DIGEST AND THE EDTECH AWARDS

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contact

Jess Weston

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian