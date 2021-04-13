Ellucian Launches "Experience" - New Platform to Simplify Campus Life

RESTON, Va., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today launched Ellucian Experience, a cloud-based, fully extensible user experience platform. Introduced at Ellucian Live, higher education's premier technology conference, Ellucian Experience simplifies everyday tasks and access to essential information through a single application framework and personalized dashboard, linking people, processes and applications.

"In today's highly competitive environment, forward thinking higher education leaders understand the online user experience is a differentiator. As digital natives, students expect an intuitive experience, rather than logging on to multiple sites to access information," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "That's why we created Ellucian Experience – the modern platform needed to navigate today's college and university applications. Everything is at the user's fingertips on one screen, with one login to provide a clear view of critical information. And the cloud-native SaaS platform frees up IT resources and supports rapid implementation with minimal training and support."

Ellucian Experience offers each student a personalized dashboard to check classes, grades and schedules, connect with advisors, stay up to date on financial aid, and much more. Integrating with both Ellucian and non-Ellucian solutions, Ellucian Experience provides instant access to content and real-time data using individual configurable "cards". Streamlining the number of applications into one environment reduces system login time by up to 75% (via single sign-on).

"Our goal at Ellucian is to partner closely with our customers and harness the best of technology to bring students, faculty and staff closer together. Ellucian Experience is a persona-driven, single user interface that provides value and actionable information to everyone at the institution. In addition, the utility of the platform will increase as we integrate all Ellucian and partner apps into this modern user interface," said Stephen Laster, Chief Product Officer, Ellucian.

Ellucian Experience allows IT teams to migrate ERP applications to the cloud or SaaS at their own pace with minimal interruptions to front-end users. Its fully branded environment supports customization and personalized dashboards for everyone from the president to students. In addition, institutions can leverage the Ellucian Experience platform to make campus-wide announcements or targeted announcements based on user persona (e.g., faculty or staff). The value of Ellucian Experience will grow as more applications are added through the Experience software development kit (SDK) that Ellucian is providing to customers and partners.

"Having one experience for all of your constituents and simplified single sign on authentication to all of your resources in one place is incredible," said Samir Ghorayeb, CIO, Lamar State College – Port Arthur. "To simply go in to one place and get all of your authorized applications without having to re-sign-on or log in – that for us was the top selling point."

Available now in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and Caribbean, several colleges and universities are already using Ellucian Experience with approximately 40,000 new users since January – including Owens Community College, Western Iowa Technical Community College, Lamar State College - Port Arthur, Life University, Barton Community College, Hannibal-LaGrange University and Massachusetts College of Art and Design. In a recent survey of nearly 500 of these users, the majority [55%] reported they use Ellucian Experience daily with one third of respondents using the platform at least four times per day. Ellucian Experience will be rolled out to customers in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific later this year.

For more information, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/solutions/ellucian-experience.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com .

Media Contact:Lindsay Stanley

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian