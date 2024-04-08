Ellucian Launches New SaaS Workflow Solution to Optimize Higher Education Operations

New low-code solution automates and simplifies business workflows to enhance campus-wide SaaS integration

SAN ANTONIO and RESTON, Va., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced the launch of Ellucian Intelligent Processes (EIP), a new platform workflow solution that streamlines higher education's operational processes across departments including for the Registrar, HR, and Finance. EIP empowers university administrators with the tools they need to efficiently manage their workload and prioritize tasks and facilitates simplified communication for students and staff. A new addition to the Ellucian SaaS Platform, EIP also streamlines complex integration needs for institutions, managing campus business processes across departments and systems.

EIP enables higher education administrators to automate business processes and student tasks without requiring coding or IT assistance. It fosters operational agility by giving administrators the power to easily customize workflows, automate tasks and streamline approval processes. And through targeted push notifications, EIP delivers relevant information directly to users' dashboards. By simplifying administrative tasks and making it easy to build cross-departmental processes, EIP makes it faster for staff to prioritize student needs.

"Ellucian Intelligent Processes alleviates administrative burdens by decreasing reliance on IT teams and empowering higher education administrators to effortlessly create efficient business processes," said Mike Wulff, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ellucian. "EIP enhances coordination and streamlines operations, ultimately making it easier for institutions to respond promptly to student needs."

"Ellucian Intelligent Processes simplifies our current hard-to-maintain customization which will save us valuable time and resources," said Cindy Shick, Manager of Solutions Specialists, Cuyahoga Community College in Ohio. "The no-code capabilities make it a lot easier to use, as we want to enable departments to build and own their processes. We love that our students will see the tasks upfront the moment they log-in, which will increase the response rate."

Ellucian Intelligent Processes will be generally available this summer. For more information on Ellucian solutions, visit: https://www.ellucian.com.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

