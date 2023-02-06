Ellucian Launches New Student Ambassador Community

EnlightenED community to elevate the voice of the student and provide platform to shape the future of EdTech

RESTON, Va., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced the launch of its student ambassador program, EnlightenED. This new initiative incorporates and amplifies the student voice alongside EllumiNation, Ellucian's thriving customer advocacy community.

Through EnlightenED, Ellucian Student Ambassadors are selectively accepted into a high-engagement community to provide their unique perspectives on the evolving student experience while gaining behind-the-scenes insights into the strategic priorities of the market leading technology provider for higher education. EnlightenED builds on the success of EllumiNation, a program connecting more than 1,000 higher ed technology experts to provide peer-based support and insight. Since its launch in January 2022, EllumiNation members have had a greater than 85% monthly engagement rate. Similarly active and rigorous engagement by students in EnlightenED will help inform Ellucian's product roadmap and customer communications through their thoughtful and direct feedback on new features, user interfaces, messaging, and more.

"Students are the most important stakeholders in higher education, and the launch of EnlightenED demonstrates Ellucian's dedication to student success and improving the student experience in partnership with institutions around the world," said Laura Ipsen, President & CEO, Ellucian. "Students who participate in this program will be able to influence higher education technology in a way that represents the student voice like never before. I look forward to their fresh perspectives and welcome students to join us as we work to improve the future of higher education."

By partnering with the market leading technology company dedicated to higher education, Ellucian Student Ambassadors have opportunities to develop leadership skills, gain significant career experience, and build meaningful connections with their peers and the broader higher education community. EnlightenED supports Ellucian's commitment to drive digital transformation in higher education in a way that better incorporates students' needs and perspectives.

Members of the EllumiNation community have noted the benefits of membership:

"The EllumiNation community has provided opportunities to contribute to the development of new ideas and products, and I enjoy the added benefit of networking with other users." - Scott Branum , Director of Admissions at Galveston College



"I love the engagement on a variety of important topics, and I like being able to connect with peers and colleagues. It also allows me to help and provide support to my community." - Todd Britton , Chief Information Officer at University of La Verne



"I have been a Banner client for over 30 years, and I feel the community discussions and shared support have always been valuable; EllumiNation allows me to be part of that." - Frank Abney , Director of Enterprise Applications at Eckerd College

Learn more about the EnlightenED student ambassador program here: https://www.ellucian.com/enlightened

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,900 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

Media Contact

Lindsay Stanley

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian