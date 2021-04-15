Ellucian Live 2021 Concludes with Record-Setting Attendance

RESTON, Va., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , the leading higher education technology solutions provider, reinforced its commitment to innovation and partnership at Ellucian Live 2021, the industry's premier global technology conference. Held April 12-14, this year's event engaged almost 10,000 customers, partners and community members through networking opportunities, learning and engagement in a 3-D online experience.

"The power of Ellucian Live is driven by the community and, now more than ever, we must accelerate digital transformation and build on this moment in time to rethink and reimagine the future," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "The passion, energy and commitment of our customers, partners and employees is inspiring, and I look forward to continued engagement over the months ahead as we learn with and from each other."

"This year's three-day event exceeded our expectations for attendance and participation. This reinforces the importance of community, now more than ever, and we're happy to be able to connect our customers with each other and offer best practices for leveraging technology to improve learner success and drive institutional outcomes," said Sharon Loeb, Chief Marketing Officer, Ellucian.

Highlights from Ellucian Live 2021 include:

Ellucian Launches "Experience" – New Platform to Simplify Campus Life. Ellucian Experience, a cloud-based, fully extensible user experience platform, simplifies everyday tasks and access to essential information through a single application framework and personalized dashboard, linking people, processes and applications.

Ellucian Live 2022 will be held April 10-13 in Denver, Colorado.

On-demand content from Ellucian Live 2021 will be available for free to conference attendees through June 11. Non-attendees can register to access content at https://www.ellucian.com/ellucianlive.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com

