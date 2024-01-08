Ellucian Live 2024 Registration Now Open

Premier higher ed tech conference coinciding with total solar eclipse convenes community to inspire innovation with future-ready ideas, solutions and best practices

RESTON, Va., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that registration has opened for Ellucian Live 2024, the industry's premier global technology conference. The conference is Ellucian's annual gathering of thousands of higher education professionals committed to accelerating institutional and student success through technology transformation. The exciting live event will be held April 7-10, 2024, at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, and attendees will have the opportunity to experience the total solar eclipse passing over the city on Monday, April 8.

"We are excited to bring Ellucian Live to the vibrant city of San Antonio for the first time, and even more thrilled to reconnect with the leaders and innovators transforming higher education," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Ellucian Live 2024 will bring together our amazing community to illuminate the future of higher education—inspiring institutions with new ways to empower student success."

Ellucian Live 2024 is an exciting three-day journey through the evolving landscape of higher education. Attendees can expect a packed program that includes insightful panel discussions, product updates, company and peer-led sessions, keynotes from executives and special guests, an immersive exhibit hall experience, and countless networking possibilities. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn from one another, gain insights on new developments directly from Ellucian product experts, and connect with leading solutions providers.

In this dynamic setting, Ellucian Live 2024 will unite the community to illuminate the future of higher education. The engaging event will also foster innovation by reimagining the student experience and catalyzing the power of SaaS, as well as inspire attendees as they explore the accomplishments of others and leverage those insights to drive future transformation.

Additional details, including speaker announcements and conference agendas will be announced in the coming weeks. Click here for more information and registration details.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contact

Jess Weston

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian