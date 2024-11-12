Ellucian Live 2025 Registration Now Open

Higher education's premier technology conference showcasing transformative AI-enabled solutions and industry innovation will take place April 6-9 in Orlando, Florida

RESTON, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that registration has opened for Ellucian Live 2025, the industry's premier global technology conference. Ellucian Live will be held April 6-9, 2025 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, bringing together thousands of institutional leaders, technologists and administrators across the global higher education community to celebrate the Magic of Innovation.

"We're thrilled to bring Ellucian Live to the Sunshine State in 2025. It's a fantastic opportunity to celebrate and connect with our vibrant higher education community," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Ellucian Live isn't just a conference—it's where we explore the transformative power of higher education technology. Together, we're imagining bold, new possibilities to fuel innovation and empower student success on a global scale."

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with dynamic content delivered by inspiring leaders in higher education and beyond, including celebrity keynotes, product updates, and compelling track sessions tailored to different focus areas across Ellucian's suite of solutions and the industry at large. Each day of Ellucian Live will celebrate one of the conference's key themes: Imagine. Believe. Achieve. With nine content tracks, participants can create a personalized conference experience that addresses specific interests and challenges.

Ellucian Live provides a unique opportunity to deepen participants' understanding of Ellucian products, build partnerships, and connect with peers from around the world. All attendees will also enjoy complimentary access to our renowned Customer Appreciation Event, featuring festivities at local restaurants and attractions.

Institutions are encouraged to register early to secure early bird pricing. Visit the registration page for more details and ensure you are part of this must-see event.

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

