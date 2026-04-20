Ellucian Marketplace Accelerates Campus Innovation with Ready-to-Deploy SaaS Integrations

Key Highlights:

NEW Ellucian Marketplace provides a single destination where institutions can discover, deploy, and manage SaaS integrations directly within their Ellucian environments.

The platform reduces integration complexity and speeds time to value by enabling turnkey activation with built-in entitlement recognition and lifecycle management.

Customers can see live demonstrations at the Ellucian booth and attend two Marketplace informational sessions at Ellucian Live 2026.

RESTON, Va., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced the launch of Ellucian Marketplace, a new destination for Ellucian Student customers to easily discover, deploy, and manage integrations that accelerate innovation, student success and institutional efficiency.

"Higher education institutions need agility and flexibility to deliver the best possible student experience," said Mike Wulff, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ellucian. "Marketplace provides that agility by making integrations turnkey, scalable, and reliable. It's a place where our customers can not only access the solutions they need today but also connect with an expanding ecosystem designed for long-term growth."

Marketplace overview

Ellucian Marketplace goes beyond a traditional partner catalog. It is built to help institutions operationalize integrations in real environments. Customers can browse curated solutions, validate entitlements, and deploy integrations into their SaaS instances using Ellucian's deployment engine while maintaining security, governance, and change-control best practices.

Marketplace is designed to help institutions:

Discover integrations across student success, human resources, finance, advancement, and campus operations.

Activate integrations with one-click deployment and entitlement recognition.

Manage integration access and lifecycle needs from a single destination.

Early customers have already used Marketplace to shorten deployment timelines and reduce operational overhead, helping teams move faster with less complexity.

Marketplace today and what's coming next

Marketplace features dozens of integrations available at launch. The platform will continue to expand with new listings and capabilities, including partner self-publishing, customer reviews and ratings, and AI-driven integration recommendations.

Availability and demonstrations

Ellucian Marketplace is generally available to Ellucian customers starting today. Customers and partners can see live demonstrations and speak with product experts at the Ellucian booth during Ellucian Live 2026.

Ellucian will also host two Ellucian Live 2026 sessions focused on Marketplace:

Building for Scale: Productized Integrations and the Road Ahead [PLA-1201] (Tuesday, Apr 21, 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM MDT)

(Tuesday, Apr 21, 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM MDT) Ellucian Marketplace Live: Transforming Campus Connections [PLA-1737] (Tuesday, Apr 21, 1:15 PM - 2:00 PM MDT)

To learn more about Ellucian Marketplace, visit: https://marketplace.elluciancloud.com/

WHAT IS ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contacts

Greg Giangrande, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

Jess Weston, Manager, Communications

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SOURCE Ellucian