Ellucian Named a 2023 AWS Partner Award Winner

Ellucian recognized as Education Partner of the Year winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2023 Geo and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe that play a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2023, the Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers. Ellucian is a leading higher education technology solutions provider, providing more than 1,700 institutions worldwide with the industry's premier suite of SaaS solutions.

"This award is a confirmation of our belief that innovation is a powerful tool to instill lifelong learning, and we are honored to receive this recognition by AWS," said Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Ellucian. "As higher education looks for new ways to meet the evolving needs of students, we're proud to continue our mission of supporting institutions as they empower student success."

Finalists were recognized as part of data-driven award categories, which were comprised of a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance within the past year. The datasets used were audited by a third-party vendor, Canalys, to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and correct in nature. Finalists represent the top 3 ranked AWS Partners across any data-driven award set.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

A panel of AWS experts selected the finalists based on strict criteria with third-party audit conducted by Canalys. Ellucian is excited to announce it has been named the winner of the AWS Education Partner of the Year award, which recognizes the AWS Partner with the Education Competency who has delivered innovative mission-based wins for K-12 or Higher Education.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contact

Jess Weston

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian