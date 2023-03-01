Ellucian Named a 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® Leader

Higher education tech leader highlighted among world's best outsourcing service providers

RESTON, Va., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that the company has been featured as a leader in The Global Outsourcing 100®, the annual listing of the world's best outsourcing service providers. The list recognizes Ellucian for its technology enablement and institutional transformation services and comprehensive IT outsourcing solutions for higher education.

"Ellucian's managed services are critical to the success of our higher education clients, as we help institutions adopt and implement technology solutions that create efficiencies while exceptional experiences for students," said Ricardo Leitao, Senior Vice President, Ellucian Global Services and Professional Services. "We are proud to see IAOP's Global Outsourcing 100® list recognize the vital role we play in the higher education sector to drive innovation to accelerate student success."

"The entire team is dedicated to delivering value to our partner institutions, and we are pleased to see our managed services organization recognized in The Global Outsourcing 100 list ®," said Glenn Trammel, Regional Vice President, Ellucian Managed Services. "Our education and technology experts work with a collaborative, servant leadership approach to not only solve client problems, but truly help advance our clients' missions by providing their deep experience and insights."

Comments from leaders at partner institutions leveraging Ellucian's managed services:

"Ellucian has been a partner to Muskegon Community College through the changes brought about by the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not just in providing technology support but engaging with the campus at a strategic level to ensure student success is consistently prioritized." - Dr. John Selmon, President, Muskegon Community College





"We are fortunate at Washtenaw Community College to have a partner that values our students, our College, and our future. Ellucian is not merely an organization on campus, they are an integral part of our Washtenaw Community College family, and an active member in all aspects of campus life." - Rose B. Bellanca, ED. D, President, Washtenaw Community College





"Ellucian has been our partner, providing expert advice, insights, coaching, and technical assistance, and helping to drive major institutional advancement. Brookdale Community College relies heavily on Ellucian's expertise in selection and implementation of new technologies." - David M. Stout, Ph.D., President, Brookdale Community College

"In a year when service providers and advisors navigated new — or more intensified — challenges and disruption, the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® demonstrated that they could and did rise to the occasion," said IAOP®'s CEO, Debi Hamill. "We are especially proud of these organizations that strived to excel, innovate and pave the way in unprecedented times. Congratulations, Ellucian on being included among the very best in the world."

The list is produced by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®), the global, standard-setting association and advocate for outsourcing professionals and the organizations they support. IAOP®'s annual Global Outsourcing 100® list is judged on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP® customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

