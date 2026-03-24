Ellucian Named a Fast Company Most Innovative Company

Key highlights:

Ellucian was selected for Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies list in the Education category for advancing modern, AI-enabled solutions for higher education.

The annual Most Innovative Companies list spotlights organizations shaping industries through impactful innovation, as selected by Fast Company editors and writers.

Ellucian was recognized for developing purpose-built technology that helps institutions modernize essential experiences for learners and staff.

RESTON, Va., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, has been named a Fast Company 2026 Most Innovative Company. The company was recognized in the Education category for technology innovations that help institutions operate more efficiently, adapt quickly, and deliver better experiences for students.

"This recognition from Fast Company reflects Ellucian's drive to push the boundaries of innovation by harnessing the power of AI and our unique expertise in higher education to unlock learning for all," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Ellucian serves more than 3,000 institutions around the globe, simplifying complexity, enhancing student experiences to drive better outcomes—while bridging the path from learning to employment by connecting skills to opportunity for life."

About Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies is a signature editorial program that, since 2008, has recognized organizations transforming industries and shaping society. Each year, Fast Company editors and writers review submissions and conduct additional research to identify the organizations making the most meaningful impact through innovation.

Innovation focused on student outcomes

Ellucian is advancing AI-powered innovation and Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions purpose-built for higher education. By connecting experiences and modern capabilities, Ellucian helps colleges and universities reduce manual effort, strengthen decision-making, and support more consistent, student-first outcomes.

Innovation highlights include:

AI-enabled experiences that help teams identify needs earlier and provide more timely, targeted support.





SaaS platform capabilities that support continuous improvement and help institutions keep pace with change.





Connected workflows and insights that reduce complexity across critical processes and improve the day-to-day experience for students.

To see the full list of Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies, visit: https://www.fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/list

To learn more about Ellucian, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/

WHAT IS ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contacts:

Greg Giangrande, Chief Marketing Officer

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Jess Weston, Manager, Communications

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SOURCE Ellucian