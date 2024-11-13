Ellucian Named an AWS EdTech Champion

Higher ed tech leader honored for cloud innovation and transformation

RESTON, Va., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced it has been named an Amazon Web Services (AWS) 2024 EdTech Champion. This prestigious recognition highlights Ellucian's innovative use of AWS to drive the digital transformation of higher education through cloud computing. The AWS Champions program recognizes individuals and organizations pioneering meaningful, cloud-powered change to improve outcomes, build resilience, and accelerate progress in service of their respective missions, constituents, and communities.

"We are honored to be recognized as an AWS EdTech Champion," said Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Ellucian. "Our work with AWS has enabled us to deliver scalable, secure, and innovative SaaS solutions that empower higher education institutions to transform their operations and create better outcomes for their students. This recognition underscores our commitment to driving positive change for the higher education community through cutting-edge technology."

Mike Wulff, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Ellucian, added: "This recognition as an AWS EdTech Champion reflects our commitment to leveraging the cloud to enable seamless scalability, drive efficiency and foster innovation in higher education. We are proud to partner with AWS to help institutions deliver transformative student experiences and operational excellence."

Ellucian's recognition in the AWS EdTech Champions program highlights its role in developing cloud-based solutions that meet the unique needs of higher education institutions. Utilizing AWS's robust infrastructure, Ellucian solutions support data-driven decision-making, enhance student experiences, and streamline administrative processes. This honor reflects Ellucian's achievements and serves as a model for other educational technology providers exploring cloud capabilities.

