Ellucian Named Fast Company 2023 Best Workplace for Innovators

Leading higher ed technology company recognized for commitment to people-first culture and its groundbreaking solutions for higher education

RESTON, Va., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, is recognized as a Fast Company 2023 Best Workplace for Innovators. The awards program honors organizations and businesses that have created an environment where employees can thrive and innovate. This year, Ellucian was among the top companies selected from a pool of thousands of employers. Recognized for its exceptional efforts in fostering a culture of innovation, Ellucian enables employees to develop groundbreaking solutions that transform the higher education landscape.

"Innovation is at our core, and our relentless focus on building an inclusive and collaborative environment enables our skilled team to cultivate critical, transformative advancements for higher education," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "We are honored to receive this recognition from Fast Company, as it underscores our entire team's dedication to our mission of helping institutions meet the evolving needs of their students today and into the future."

Gregory Giangrande, Chief People and Communications Officer, Ellucian added: "Our community is our super power and we strive to foster an environment that inspires ingenuity, creativity and innovation."

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators list celebrates organizations that have established cultures that foster innovation. The list recognizes companies across all industries who demonstrate excellence in areas such as team dynamics, organizational design, customer focus, leadership development, and more.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN
Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

