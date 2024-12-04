Ellucian Named Finalist in 2024 SaaS Awards

Ellucian Banner SaaS, proven higher education ERP and SIS, recognized across two categories

RESTON, Va., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Ellucian Banner SaaS has been named a finalist in two categories in the 2024 SaaS Awards, a program hosted by The Cloud Awards recognizing cutting-edge innovations and applications of software as a service solutions. Ellucian Banner SaaS is a robust Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Student Information System (SIS) solution designed exclusively for higher education. It was recognized in the 'Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product' and 'Best SaaS Product for Nonprofits and Education' categories.

Part of the Ellucian SaaS Platform, Banner streamlines complex institutional operations by unifying core departments—Admissions, Registration, Financial Aid, Human Resources, and more—into one integrated solution. Automating routine processes and enabling seamless data integration, it drives better student outcomes and improves operational efficiency, freeing up resources for institutions to focus on strategic priorities that enhance student success.

"Ellucian is committed to empowering higher education institutions with the solutions they need to thrive in an increasingly complex landscape," said Mike Wulff, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ellucian. "With Banner SaaS, we are not only addressing immediate challenges like security and operational efficiency but also equipping institutions with the technology they need to ensure long-term success. This recognition is a testament to our dedication to delivering innovative solutions that enable institutions to serve students more effectively."

James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards, added: "Each year it seems the quality of the entries into The SaaS Awards exceeds all our expectations, and 2024 has proven this to be the case. Our judges have been very forward in telling our team how difficult their decisions have been this year, for all the right reasons – such is the caliber of the submissions they've been reviewing. As such, I'd like to extend a huge congratulations to this year's finalists. To have stood apart from an extremely impressive field of short listees is a tremendous achievement."

To learn more about Ellucian Banner SaaS, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/solutions/ellucian-banner. To see the full list of winners, visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-saas-awards-winners

ABOUT THE CLOUD AWARDS

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 20 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contact

Jess Weston

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian