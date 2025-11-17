Ellucian Named Successful Bidder to Acquire Anthology's SIS and ERP

Acquisition of Anthology's Enterprise Business reflects Ellucian's market leadership, sole focus on Higher Education and dedication to supporting institutions into the future

RESTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, has been named the successful bidder to acquire Anthology's Student Information Systems (SIS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) business as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process. Demonstrating its deep, longstanding commitment to higher education, Ellucian's investment will ensure customer stability and accelerate industry transformation for institutions worldwide.

"With this acquisition, Ellucian will extend our vision -- to unlock learning for all -- to an even broader community of institutions and learners," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "This is an exciting opportunity to amplify our impact—combining decades of expertise, innovation, and shared purpose to help every institution meet the evolving needs of students in today's dynamic world."

Anthology customers will benefit from stability, continued innovation, and access to a broader community of resources and expertise following the close of this transaction. Backed by strong investment and a student-first mindset, Ellucian is driving innovation powered by AI and transformation across higher education, to support students across a lifetime of learning.

Subject to final approval of the Bankruptcy Court, the transaction is expected to close before the end of 2025.

To learn more about Ellucian, visit: www.ellucian.com.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,800 customers across 50 countries, serving 20 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for students, faculty and staff.

Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contacts

Greg Giangrande, Chief Communications Officer

[email protected]

Lindsay Stanley, VP Corporate Communications & PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian