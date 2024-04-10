Ellucian Named to GSV 150 List of Top EdTech Companies for Fourth Consecutive Year

Recognition highlights company as global technology leader in higher education

SAN ANTONIO and RESTON, Va., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, has been named to the 2024 edition of the GSV 150: GSV Ventures' annual list of the top 150 private companies transforming digital learning and workforce skills for the fourth year in a row.

Ellucian was selected as part of the 2024 cohort from more than 2,000 global companies using GSV Ventures' proprietary rubric of revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margin profile. The distinguished VC- and PE-backed companies are experiencing top-line growth, collectively reaching a staggering ~3B people and generating ~$23B in revenue.

"GSV highlights the industry's best, and for us, this designation underscores and celebrates our commitment to innovation and harnessing the power of AI. We value our role as higher education's most trusted technology provider, and we strive to put students at the heart of everything we do," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Earning this recognition four years in a row indicates that we're fulfilling our mission to power higher education so that our 2,900 partner institutions can empower success for the more than 22 million students they serve worldwide."

Workforce Learning companies comprise 34% of the list, K-12 29%, Higher Education 24%, Adult Consumer Learning 10%, and Early Childhood 3%. Additionally, 21% of the companies stretch across two or more "Pre-K to Gray" categories. A broader move towards profitability is also evident: the collective gross and EBITDA margin score of the 2024 cohort increased 5% compared to 2023.

"The world is adapting to seismic shifts from generative AI," says Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures. "AI co-pilots, AI tutors, AI content generators—AI is ubiquitous, and differentiation is increasingly critical. The GSV 150 is an impressive group of edtech companies that are leveraging AI and driving positive outcomes for learners and society."

See the full 2024 GSV 150 list here: https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-150

ABOUT GSV Ventures

GSV Ventures , a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion global education and workforce skills sector, manages and invests from GSV Ventures Fund III. GSV has invested $600M+ in innovators across "Pre-K to Gray" learning, including Class Technologies, ClassDojo, Coursera, Coursehero, Degreed, Guild, Lead School, PhysicsWallah, Photomath, and Valenture Institute.

ABOUT ASU+GSV

Through a deep partnership between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), ASU+GSV Summit has become the world's most important and impactful annual gathering of 7,000+ "Pre-K to Gray" education leaders. Today, the ASU+GSV platform also includes the inaugural ASU+GSV AIR Show exploring the AI Revolution in EDU.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

