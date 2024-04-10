Ellucian's 2024 Impact Awards Celebrate Innovation and Commitment to Elevating the Student Experience

Six higher education institutions awarded for pushing the boundaries of technology

SAN ANTONIO and RESTON, Va., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , the leading higher education technology solutions provider, announced the winners of its sixth annual Impact Awards at Ellucian Live, the industry's premier technology conference. The Ellucian Impact Awards recognize leaders who leverage Ellucian's innovative technology solutions to achieve better outcomes for students and their institutions.

"The Ellucian Impact Awards celebrate the changemakers who have demonstrated the most innovative use of technology to elevate the student experience and deliver broad administrative benefit for their institutions," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "We are honored to award and recognize each of these winning institutions as role models for the entire Ellucian community."

This year, Ellucian Impact Award winning institutions will each receive a $25,000 award recognizing achievements at their institutions across four main categories: Student Success, Innovation, Transformative Leadership, and Empowering Staff. Additionally, two institutions will be presented with the Above and Beyond Award for their use of technology and data to streamline processes and improve experiences for students, faculty, and staff. The six 2024 Ellucian Impact Award Winners are:

Student Success

Instituto Technologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey – Monterrery, Mexico

To support their Tec21 Model, a challenge-based learning system that activates students' innovation capabilities, Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey implemented Ellucian Banner 9 to revolutionize their student management processes. Tec tailored the educational journey for their students by leveraging the standard capabilities, seamless integrations, and personalization features provided by Banner 9 and Banner Self-Service, resulting in a 20% increase in 2023 in on-time graduation rates compared to historic averages.

Innovation

Olivet Nazarene University – Bourbonnais, IL

Olivet Nazarene University (ONU) achieved a 25% year-on-year increase in new student enrollment with Ellucian's CRM Recruit. ONU deployed a new, innovative enrollment initiative for their online students, creating a more accessible and inclusive learning environment while fostering a more vibrant academic community. Ellucian Professional Services and ONU's Graduate and Continuing Studies team partnered to support ONU's data migration, system integration and overall project management, ultimately reducing costs and increasing revenues for ONU's online programs.

Transformative Leadership

University of La Verne – La Verne, CA

University of La Verne, a Banner customer for more than 30 years, leveraged AI-driven automation tools to process data, resulting in a new, elevated level of experience and expedited service for students. With AI, University of La Verne achieved a remarkable 50% improvement in the processing of federal financial aid files, allowing staff to proactively prepare for the unprecedented disruption in the 2024-2025 student financial aid year.

Empowering Staff

National Louis University – Chicago, IL

National Louis University, a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) serving over 10,000 students, leveraged Ellucian solutions to achieve a more sustainable and efficient approach to managing course content, enhancing uniformity, and simplifying what was once a complex and tedious process. Ellucian's Banner Page Builder and Communication Management enabled staff to reduce the time required to manage courses, improve data accuracy as well as reduce the error rate by 95%.

Above and Beyond

Massachusetts College of Art and Design – Boston, MA

An Ellucian partner for over 40 years, Massachusetts College of Art and Design modernized their on-premise ERP/SIS to Colleague SaaS in less than 12 months. Adoption of the Ellucian SaaS Platform served as the catalyst enabling significant change within the institution's technology landscape. Streamlined self-service tools provide a simple, intuitive experience for accessing information, both minimizing student wait times and allowing office staff to focus on more complex tasks. Digital tools within the platform further streamline processes and give students autonomy to manage their own academic journeys without the need for support from Massachusetts College of Art and Design staff.

Northeast Community College – Norfolk, NE

Northeast Community College successfully transitioned its Banner ERP system to the Ellucian cloud and integrated its Learning Management System (LMS) with Banner, enhancing data accessibility, streamlining processes, and empowering stakeholders. Students have reported greater ease in accessing information, collaborating with instructors, and tracking their progress due to the new tools and real-time integration. Additionally, the move to the Ellucian cloud is expected to unlock over one million dollars in reduced technology infrastructure and labor costs over the next five years.

For more information on Ellucian solutions, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contact

Jess Weston

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian