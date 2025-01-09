Ellucian Named to GSV 150 List of Transformational EdTech Companies for Fifth Consecutive Year

Higher education tech leader harnesses power of AI with student-first approach

RESTON, Va., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that it has been named to the 2025 edition of the GSV 150: GSV's annual list of the top 150 private companies transforming digital learning and workforce skills.

"The GSV 150 showcases excellence in the education technology industry. Ellucian's fifth consecutive year of recognition highlights our commitment to driving technological transformation that enhances student outcomes on a global scale," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Ellucian is higher education's most trusted technology partner, and our solutions promote equitable education and drive measurable success for both students and institutions. As the role of generative AI reshapes the landscape of education, we remain dedicated to empowering the 2,900 institutions we serve in supporting the success of over 20 million students worldwide."

"The rapid rise of generative AI is fueling knowledge and creating opportunities we had not imagined before," said Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures. "Multi-modality is making education more engaging, AI tools are driving personalization and productivity, and learning is happening at the speed of light. Effectively everyone across the 2025 GSV 150 has generative AI deeply embedded in their offering."

Powered by unparalleled access to the most comprehensive student and institutional data in the industry, Ellucian's 'student-first' solutions empower institutions to transform student success and institutional outcomes. These solutions leverage native AI/ML capabilities within tools that support traditional and continuing education programs, facilitate cross-institution collaboration for course registration and transfer articulation, and incorporate retention models to identify at-risk students early, enabling timely interventions.

GSV evaluated 2,500+ global companies across five key factors: revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margin profile. The 2025 cohort of the GSV 150 collectively reaches 3B learners and generates over $25B in annual revenue.

Of the companies included in the 2025 GSV 150, 58% are based in the US; 4% are based in Canada; 11% are India-based; 15% are Europe-based; and, notably, after two years' absence, Chinese EdTech companies are back on the list. A meaningful shift towards profitability is evident throughout, with the estimated EBITDA score of the 2025 cohort up 21% versus last year.

See the full list at: https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-150

