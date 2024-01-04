Ellucian Named to Inc.'s 2023 Best in Business List

EdTech leader recognized for positive impact on higher ed industry and society

RESTON, Va., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced it has been named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list in the Education category. Ellucian is one of 215 companies selected out of thousands of applicants in the list's fourth year. The list recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment or society as a whole.

"We are incredibly proud to be selected for Inc.'s Best in Business list, among such a competitive field of innovative and impactful companies," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "This honor is a testament to our team's relentless dedication and commitment to powering higher education. We are pleased to see our efforts to foster positive change for the industry and the ultimate success of students have been acknowledged on this esteemed platform."

"Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor, Inc. "These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact — impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 70 different categories — from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more — and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories.

To see the full list of honorees, visit: https://www.inc.com/best-in-business/2023. To learn more about Ellucian, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/ 

ABOUT INC.
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN
Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

