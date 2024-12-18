Ellucian Named Top 50 DEI Team in OnCon Icon Awards

Leading higher education technology company honored for leadership,

noting outstanding Diversity, Equity and Inclusion teams across the globe

RESTON, Va., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that the company has been named a Top 50 DEI Team Winner in the 2024 OnCon Icon Awards. This award program honors outstanding DEI teams across the globe.

"Ellucian's DEI strategy is designed to drive impactful change through representation, education, accountability, and partnerships, and we are proud of our ongoing progress in these areas," said Camilla Collins, Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Ellucian. "Accolades from the OnCon Icon Awards recognize the efforts of our entire organization to celebrate diversity and inspire improvement in the communities we serve. We will continue to value and honor diverse perspectives as they empower us to better serve the higher education community."

The company's commitment to nurturing an inclusive culture that celebrates individual differences, the establishment of Employee Resource Groups and a DEI council, and the active participation of employees in DEI events were instrumental in securing this recognition.

"Ellucian's commitment to DEI is unwavering," said Greg Giangrande, Chief People & Communications Officer, Ellucian. "This award from OnCon showcases that our commitment to inclusivity and a diverse workplace drives our culture of belonging, empowerment, innovation and success."

Recognition in the OnCon Icon Awards is determined through peer and community voting. Teams are selected based on their impact on their own organization or within their respective industry, and their contribution to the professional community through thought leadership, innovation, and demonstrated leadership.

For more information about the OnCon Icon Awards and to view the full list of winners, please visit https://www.onconferences.com/24teamwinners-dei.

