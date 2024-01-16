Ellucian Names Kelly Rogan as Chief Operating Officer

Transformational SaaS delivery and Customer Success leader

RESTON, Va., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced Kelly Rogan as Chief Operating Officer (COO). An accomplished leader with deep experience driving SaaS delivery and ensuring exceptional customer experiences, Rogan will oversee Ellucian's Global Professional Services, Managed Services, Services Strategy and Innovation, and Customer Success and Support.

"I am very excited to welcome Kelly to Ellucian and to the leadership team. Her seasoned expertise with the transformational power of the cloud at Microsoft will accelerate and enhance our SaaS delivery and customer success strategies," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Kelly's passion for ensuring customer excellence, coupled with her outstanding leadership qualities and deep commitment to talent development and organizational culture, will make her an invaluable addition to the team as we continue to advance our mission of powering higher education so institutions can empower student success."

"Ellucian's deep understanding of the power of higher education, and its ever-changing landscape, has enabled institutions to drive better outcomes for their students," said Kelly Rogan. "And at the core of Ellucian's success is an incredible team. I'm excited to join a group of talented and passionate people, while bringing my expertise in driving cloud transformation and delivering customer success to contribute to the mission."

Prior to joining Ellucian, Rogan's career spanned 15 years at Microsoft, where she held various senior leadership roles. Most recently, as Corporate Vice President, Global Systems Integrators, Rogan delivered revenue, market share, and growth through these critical partnerships. Highly regarded for her role as a change agent within Microsoft's services business, she led teams driving from strategy through execution at scale, including as COO of the U.S. subsidiary focused on seller productivity for a $160B business, and several years in services and support leadership transforming the business to succeed in the cloud.

Rogan started her career at Ernst & Young specializing in large scale system implementations and launching development centers around the world. She later joined CNA Insurance, where she was accountable for transforming underwriting systems and landing a new IT operating model.

Rogan holds a Bachelor of Science in Operations Management Information Systems from Northern Illinois University.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN
Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

